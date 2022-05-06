PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians could be forced to sell Lionel Messi and Neymar this summer; club interested in Napoli defender, and more - 5 May 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are likely to make wholesome changes to their squad ahead of the new season. Manager Mauricio Pochettino faltered in the UEFA Champions League and is expected to make amends this summer.

Meanwhile, the Parisians could be forced to sell Lionel Messi at the end of the season. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 giants are interested in a Napoli defender. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 5th May 2022:

PSG could be forced to sell Lionel Messi and Neymar this summer

Lionel Messi has endured a difficult season so far at the Parc des Princes.

PSG might have to offload Lionel Messi this summer to adhere to the new rules of Ligue 1, according to The Daily Star.

The Argentinean moved from Barcelona for PSG last summer and was handed a fat cheque at the Parc des Princes. The 34-year-old reportedly earns around £700,000 per week and is among the highest-paid players in the world.

However, the new Ligue 1 regulations say that clubs will not be able to have a salary bill of more than 70% of their income. The Parisians currently have a wage bill that is close 91% of their income. As such, the French giants will have to trim their squad this summer.

Messi and Neymar could be the ones to fall prey to the new changes. The South American duo reportedly earn around £1.6 million per week. Eighteen of the top 20 earners in Ligue 1 play for PSG. As such, the French champions might have to offload players to trim their wage bill ahead of the new season.

The Parisians are already willing to consider Neymar’s departure from the Parc des Princes. The Brazilian has cut a sorry figure of late, so the Ligue 1 giants are ready to offload him for £76 million (as per AS). It now appears Messi could also follow his good friend out of the club.

While Messi has scored just nine times this season, Neymar has only fared marginally better, betting 11 times.

Parisians interested in Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly (right) has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians are interested in Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Il Matino via PSG Talk. The Ligue 1 winners are looking to revamp their backline this summer.

With Sergio Ramos and Presnel Kimpembe both staring at uncertain futures, the French giants are eager to bring in reinforcements. Koulibaly has been identified as a possible target.

The Senegalese has been rock-solid for Napoli this season but could be offloaded for a suitable price this summer. The 30-year-old’s contract expires in 2023, and Napoli are willing to offload him for €45 million. Apart from the Parisians, Manchester City and Barcelona are also monitoring the situation with interest.

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Kylian Mbappe’s future

Kylian Mbappe could leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Kylian Mbappe needs to leave the Parisians to win the UEFA Champions League. The Frenchman endured a disappointing campaign once again with the Parisians in the coveted tournament.

Speaking to Canal Football Club, Ferdinand said that Mbappe must choose his best possible destination.

“If I were him, I would go where I think I can win the Champions League. Right now, it doesn’t seem possible at PSG. Because for me, they had their best chances in the last three years. And they failed at the crucial moment. At this level, choices are not dictated by money. He must choose where he can be the best Kylian Mbappé. If he thinks he can be at PSG, okay,” said Ferdinand.

The Englishman continued:

“But the real question for him is where can he get the best out of himself? To win and grow to become the best player. Messi and Ronaldo will no longer monopolise the Ballon d’Or. Who will take over? He has to convince himself that it’s his turn."

The Parisians crashed out against Real Madrid in the Round of 16. Despite Mbappe scoring in both legs, the 13-time champions scored thrice in the last 29 minutes of the tie, thanks to Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick, to advance.

