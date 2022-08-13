PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians identify Arsenal defender as Milan Skriniar alternative; Manchester United forward in talks to move to Paris, and more - August 12, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing for their first home game of the new Ligue 1 season when they welcome Montpellier to the Parc des Princes on Saturday (August 13). They opened their campaign for a record 11th title last week with a 5-0 win at Clermont Foot.

Meanwhile, the reigning French champions could move for an Arsenal defender if they miss out on Milan Skriniar. Elsewhere, a Manchester United forward is in contact with the Parisians this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 12, 2022:

PSG identify William Saliba as Milan Skriniar alternative

William Saliba (right) has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have identified William Saliba as an alternative to Milan Skriniar, according to Media Foot Marseille via The Hard Tackle.

The Ligue 1 giants are eager to bolster their backline this summer and want to sign Skriniar. However, Inter Milan are proving to be a tough nut to crack, forcing the Parisians to explore alternate targets.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Is William Saliba following in Rio Ferdinand's footsteps? 🤔 Is William Saliba following in Rio Ferdinand's footsteps? 🤔👣 https://t.co/9p2Bsz49J1

Saliba has emerged on their radar after a brilliant loan spell with Marseille last season.

The 21-year-old impressed on his debut for Arsenal last weekend and is expected to become a mainstay at the back in Mikel Arteta's team this season. However, he remains linked with a move back to France, and PSG could turn to him if they fail in their pursuit of Skriniar.

Marcus Rashford in talks with Parisians over possible move

Marcus Rashford is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

Marcus Rashford has held talks with PSG regarding a move to the Parc des Princes this summer, according to L’Equipe via PSG Talk.

The Parisians remain eager to sign a new number nine this summer and have their eyes on the Englishman. The 24-year-old is yearning for a new challenge and could be open to a move to Paris.

Julien Laurens @LaurensJulien Confirmation of the contacts between PSG and Marcus Rashford, as reported first by L’Equipe. PSG need a player who can play wide or as a 9. Rashford is keen on a new challenge, one year before the end of his contract. No discussions yet with Manchester United. @ESPNFC Confirmation of the contacts between PSG and Marcus Rashford, as reported first by L’Equipe. PSG need a player who can play wide or as a 9. Rashford is keen on a new challenge, one year before the end of his contract. No discussions yet with Manchester United. @ESPNFC

Rashford’s contract with the Red Devils expires next summer, but the club have the option of a further year. The Ligue 1 giants are yet to approach Manchester United over a possible move. Rashford remains an integral part of Erik ten Hag’s plans, so prising him away won't be easy.

Nuno Mendes hoping for long stay at Parc des Princes

Nuno Mendes is eager to succeed at the Parc des Princes.

Nuno Mendes is hoping to stay with PSG for a long time. The Portuguese full-back joined the Parisians permanently this summer after impressing on loan last season.

Speaking to the club’s website, Mendes expressed a desire to improve every day.

“Now, I'm a Parisian player for good. In fact, it doesn't change much. I'm still representing Paris Saint-Germain, as I did before. I'll always give everything for the club. Now I know I'll be at the club for several years. I hope that it'll go well, because I want to continue here,” said Mendes.

He continued:

“My personality hasn't change a lot, but in terms of football, I've given my all to improve each day. That's my goal, and I want to keep working hard to achieve that.”

Mendes also opened up on the challenge of facing Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in training every day.

“Yes, it's very difficult to defend against them (laughs). They're very good technically and not just one-on-one. They're really strong in duels. So when you play against players like that every day, when you train with them, of course you improve more,” said Mendes.

The Portuguese revealed that he's looking forward to facing Montpellier on Saturday.

“Yes! I hope it'll be a great match, because it's the first one of the season here. I hope the fans will come in numbers to the stadium to help us get another win. They're really really great fans. They follow us in every game, whether it be at home or away. That's really important for the team. When we see them, you have extra motivation, and believe me, it makes a big big difference in the games,” said Mendes.

Mendes registered 37 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions last season.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav