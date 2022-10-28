PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians leading race for Lazio midfielder; Inter Milan begin talks to extend Milan Skriniar stay, and more - October 28, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Troyes at home in Ligue 1 on Saturday (October 29). New manager Christophe Galtier is yet to lose since taking charge at the Parc des Princes this summer.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are leading Real Madrid in the race to sign a Lazio midfielder. Elsewhere, Inter Milan have begun talks to tie down Milan Skriniar to a new deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on October 28, 2022:

PSG leading race for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are leading the race to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle. The Serbian midfielder has earned admirers at clubs around Europe following his consistent displays with Lazio. Apart from the Parisians, the player is also being courted by Real Madrid and AC Milan.

Milinkovic-Savic hasn't looked back since joining the Serie A club in 2015. He has developed into one of the finest midfielders in Europe and has become a permanent feature in Lazio's starting XI. The 27-year-old is on song this campaign, amassing five goals and seven assists in 16 games across competitions.

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo



#LazioMidtjylland #UEL 12 - Only Kevin De Bruyne (13) has been involved in more goals than Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (12) considering all competitions this season among the midfielders of the big-5 European leagues. Factotum. 12 - Only Kevin De Bruyne (13) has been involved in more goals than Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (12) considering all competitions this season among the midfielders of the big-5 European leagues. Factotum.#LazioMidtjylland #UEL https://t.co/7pVLQMz95p

The Serbian's blistering form has turned heads at the Parc des Princes. The Ligue 1 champions are looking to upgrade their options in midfield and have now turned to Milinkovic-Savic. PSG are even willing to pay €80 million for the player's services, but Lazio want €100 million to part ways with their prized asset.

However, the player will enter the final 18 months of his contract next summer. Unless they extend his stay, the Serie A side could have their hands tied next summer, and the Parisians could have their way.

Inter Milan begin talks to extend Milan Skriniar stay

Milan Skriniar has admirers in Paris.

Inter Milan have initiated talks with Milan Skriniar's entourage to tie him down to a new deal, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Slovak defender is a target for PSG, with sporting director Luis Campos eager for defensive reinforcements. The Parisians failed to prise him away this summer but remain hot on his heels.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Inter



PSG still consider Škriniar a priority target for 2023 but Inter feel confident to agree new deal. Inter will meet again with Milan Škriniar agents in the next weeks to discuss new contract, still early - long term deal, increased salary & captain's armband offered.PSG still consider Škriniar a priority target for 2023 but Inter feel confident to agree new deal. Inter will meet again with Milan Škriniar agents in the next weeks to discuss new contract, still early - long term deal, increased salary & captain's armband offered. 🔵🇸🇰 #Inter PSG still consider Škriniar a priority target for 2023 but Inter feel confident to agree new deal. https://t.co/WhsUhHRu6X

With the 27-year-old in the final year of his contract, the Ligue 1 giants are hoping to find success in their endeavors next year.

However, the Nerazzurri have no intention of parting ways with their star man and are working to extend his stay at the club. The Serie A giants are willing to offer Skriniar increased wages on a long-term deal and could also hand him the armband.

The defender arrived at the club in 2017 and has appeared 231 times across competitions, scoring 15 goals.

Parisians in talks to tie Presnel Kimpembe to new deal

Presnel Kimpembe (left) is likely to extend his stay in Paris.

PSG are in talks with Presnel Kimpembe regarding a contract extension, according to L’Equipe via Caught Offside. The French defender was a target for Chelsea this summer, but the Blues eventually moved on to alternate targets. The Premier League giants could be tempted to return for the 27-year-old in the future, with his contract set to run out in 2024.

Chelsea signed Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana this summer. However, with Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta in the final phase of their career, manager Graham Potter could be interested in a move for Kimpembe. However, the Parisians have already begun preparations to tie the player down to a new deal. The Frenchman remains a crucial part of Galtier’s plans, and the manager wants to prolong Kimpembe's stay in Paris.

Kimpembe recently returned to action for the Ligue 1 giants after being sidelined for over a month due to a hamstring injury. The Frenchman has appeared nine times across competitions for PSG this season.

Poll : 0 votes