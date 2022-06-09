PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians locked in battle with Real Madrid for Rennes midfielder; Barcelona move ahead of Juventus in race to sign Angel Di Maria, and more - 8 June 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are expected to pay special attention to their squad this summer. They cantered to the Ligue 1 title last season but need reinforcements to stamp their authority in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are locked in a battle with Real Madrid for a Rennes midfielder. Elsewhere, Barcelona have moved ahead of Juventus in the race to sign Angel Di Maria.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 8 June 2022:

PSG locked in battle with Real Madrid for Lovro Majer

Lovro Majer is wanted at the Parc des Princes this summer.

PSG are locked in battle with Real Madrid for the signature of Lovro Majer, according to The Hard Tackle via Foot Mercato.

The Ligue 1 giants are looking to revamp their midfield ahead of the new season. The Rennes midfielder has caught their eye.

Majer has been a revelation since arriving at Stade Rennais last summer. The 24-year-old hit the ground running and soon established himself as one of the finest midfielders in Ligue 1.

The Croatian registered 11 goals and 13 assists in 49 games for Rennes across competitions, garnering attention from the Parisians.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur PSG are preparing to make an offer to Rennes for Lovro Majer from Croatia.



The Croatian footballer is also attracting interest from Spain and Germany. #PSG PSG are preparing to make an offer to Rennes for Lovro Majer from Croatia.The Croatian footballer is also attracting interest from Spain and Germany. 🚨 PSG are preparing to make an offer to Rennes for Lovro Majer from Croatia.👀 The Croatian footballer is also attracting interest from Spain and Germany. 🇭🇷 #PSG https://t.co/kmCK572LIr

The Ligue 1 champions are looking to add a creative spark to their midfield.

Marco Verratti’s injury woes have hurt the club, so Majer could be a fabulous addition to the squad.

The 24-year-old is also wanted by Los Blancos, with Luka Modric holding the player in high regard. However, their recent acquisition of Aurelien Tchouameni could end their pursuit of Majer this season.

The 22-year-old is an entirely different player to the Rennes man. However, the La Liga giants already have seven senior midfielders in their squad at the moment.

As such, they are unlikely to follow up on their interest in the Croatian. That could pave the way for PSG to get their man this summer.

Barcelona move ahead of Juventus in race to sign Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria could be on his way to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have moved ahead of Juventus in the race to sign Angel Di Maria, according to PSG Talk via Matteo Moretto.

The Parisians have opted not to renew the Argentinean’s contract, which is set to expire at the end of this month. The 34-year-old is not short of options though, with the Bianconeri previously leading the battle for his signature.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Xavi already had a conversation with Di María, as reported yesterday. Juventus are not feeling confident on Ángel Di María deal. The proposal is valid for two years, while Di María asks for a one-year contract. Barcelona are following the situation closely.Xavi already had a conversation with Di María, as reported yesterday. Juventus are not feeling confident on Ángel Di María deal. The proposal is valid for two years, while Di María asks for a one-year contract. Barcelona are following the situation closely. 🇦🇷 #transfers Xavi already had a conversation with Di María, as reported yesterday.

However, the Serie A giants have failed to reach a breakthrough in talks with the player’s representatives.

Di Maria prefers to return to Spain and is ready to turn down a move to Turin. The Blaugrana have entered the race for the Argentinean to force his change of heart.

Manager Xavi has even been in touch with the 34-year-old to help convince him to move to the Camp Nou.

Presnel Kimpembe desires similar wages to Marquinhos

Presnel Kimpembe wants a wage hike at the Parc des Princes.

Presnel Kimpembe wants a salary at par with Marquinhos, according to PSG Talk via L’Equipe.

The French defender has recently been linked with a move to Chelsea. However, it now appears that the player could have been using those rumours to help get a better deal.

The 26-year-old’s contract with the Parisians expires in 2024, and he's hoping to secure an improved offer.

Kimpembe wants to be on the same pay scale as Marquinhos, who is among the top ten earners at the club.

The Frenchman currently earns a monthly salary of €700,000 but is pushing to secure a deal worth €1 million per month.

It's unclear if the Ligue 1 champions are willing to hand him such a wage hike.

