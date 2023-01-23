PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians offered Nicolo Zaniolo; Milan Skriniar likely to arrive in summer, and more - January 22, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing for their French Cup round of 32 tie against Pays de Cassel on Monday (January 23) at the Stade Bollaert Delelis. Christophe Galtier's men beat Chateauroux 3-1 in the previous round.

Meanwhile, the Parisians have been offered the chance to sign Nicolo Zaniolo. Elsewhere, Milan Skriniar is more likely to move to the Parc des Princes in the summer than in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on January 22, 2023:

PSG offered chance to sign Nicolo Zaniolo

Nicolo Zaniolo is likely to leave AS Roma this year.

PSG have been offered the chance to sign Nicolo Zaniolo, according to Foot Mercato via PSG Talk.

The Italian attacking midfielder is enjoying a stellar season with AS Roma, but his relationship with fans is at an all-time low. The 23-year-old has been subject to jeers from fans, so the Serie A side are now reluctant to extend his stay at the club.

Roma are already looking to offload the player this year and have offered his services to multiple clubs around Europe, including the Parisians. The Ligue 1 champions are in the market for attacking reinforcements after Pablo Sarabia's departure to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Zaniolo can operate in midfield as well as in the wings, making him an astute option to replace the Spaniard.

PSG Report @PSG_Report Nicolò Zaniolo was offered to PSG, but PSG so far has not followed up. The price would be around € 30-40M. Roma would even be willing accept a departure on loan with an obligation to buy. [@Santi_J_FM] Nicolò Zaniolo was offered to PSG, but PSG so far has not followed up. The price would be around € 30-40M. Roma would even be willing accept a departure on loan with an obligation to buy. 🚨🚨Nicolò Zaniolo was offered to PSG, but PSG so far has not followed up. The price would be around € 30-40M. Roma would even be willing accept a departure on loan with an obligation to buy. 🇮🇹🔎 [@Santi_J_FM] https://t.co/hPg5YcefFi

The Italian has been susceptible to injuries, though, and has already missed seven games with a shoulder injury in the current campaign. However, he has been in good form for Roma recently. The 23-year-old has registered two goals and three assists in 17 games across competitions this season.

Roma are likely to demand €30-40 million for Zaniolo’s signature and could also be open to a loan move with an obligation to buy. PSG have already been informed of their intentions but are yet to respond to the offer.

The Parisians have their eyes on Marcus Thuram for the attacking role. The Frenchman could be a better option for the attacking role, as he's in red-hot form and could be available for free in the summer.

Milan Skriniar more likely to arrive in summer

Milan Skriniar (right) looks set to leave Inter Milan this year.

Milan Skriniar is more likely to join PSG in the summer than this month, according to Sport Mediaset via FC Inter 1908.

The Slovakian international is in the final year of his contract with Inter Milan but is unlikely to sign a new deal. The Parisians have been hot on the heels of the 27-year-old for a while and are expected to sign him this year.

Supratim Sarkar @bunnycfc Milan Skriniar has given his verbal agreement to PSG. The defender will join the French club for free in the summer. Milan Skriniar has given his verbal agreement to PSG. The defender will join the French club for free in the summer. https://t.co/HgBhlHiGV6

However, a move is not expected to be completed in January. Skriniar reportedly has a verbal agreement with the Ligue 1 champions to move to Paris in the summer.

The player would be handed a deal worth €9 million a year and also pocket a signing bonus of €20 million. A move this month would require the Slovakian to forgo his signing bonus, while PSG will also have to pay around €10 million for his signature.

The Nerazzurri would also have to sign a replacement for Skriniar before the end of the month if he leaves, which could be easier said than done. So, all signs indicate that the 27-year-old could end the season with the Serie A giants and move to Paris on a Bosman move in the summer.

Skriniar has appeared 26 times across competitions for Inter in the current season, and has registered one assist.

Parisans want new attacker, says Galtier

Christophe Galtier has said that PSG are in the market for a new attacker. The Parisians are expected to strengthen their squad this month to help continue their assault on the league and Europe.

The Ligue 1 champions recently allowed Pablo Sarabia to join Wolverhampton Wanderers and are in the market for a replacement.

Slayzzflow @slayzzflow



“The club is in the market. We are looking for a winger who is strong and decisive and can score with both feet and head” Christophe Galtier :“The club is in the market. We are looking for a winger who is strong and decisive and can score with both feet and head” Christophe Galtier :“The club is in the market. We are looking for a winger who is strong and decisive and can score with both feet and head”🔴🔵 https://t.co/jcoNYu07lk

Speaking to the press, as cited by the club's website, Galtier said that the club are working on their transfer targets behind the scenes.

“Before it opened, I'd said that there would only be players coming in if there were players leaving. We've all been having discussions with each other at the club to see whether we can get an extra attacking player since (Pablo) Sarabia left,” said Galtier.

He added:

“As for any others, we don't know yet. We're extremely focused on what we need to put right, and both the sporting director and the president are working on transfers.”

PSG are leading the Ligue 1 title race after 19 games.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes