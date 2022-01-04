PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians to offload Lionel Messi's compatriot; Real Madrid preparing blockbuster contract for Kylian Mbappe, and more - 4 January 2022

PSG progressed to the next round of the French Cup by beating Vannes 4-0. A Kylian Mbappe hat-trick and a Presnel Kimpembe strike summed up a comfortable night for the Parisians.

Meanwhile, PSG could offload one of Lionel Messi's compatriots in January. Elsewhere, Real Madrid are preparing a blockbuster offer to prise Mbappe away from the Parisians.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 4th January 2022.

PSG to offload Mauro Icardi in January

PSG could part ways with a Lionel Messi compatriot in January

PSG are willing to grant Lionel Messi’s wish in January. According to The Mirror via Gazzetta dello Sport, Mauro Icardi is set to leave the Parisians this month.

Messi, who arrived at the club last summer, has already asserted his influence in the PSG dressing room. The former Barcelona star has a frosty relationship with Icardi, and things reached a boil in October.

The 34-year-old is of the impression that the former Inter Milan striker doesn’t like him. Icardi, meanwhile, believes Messi has kept him away from the Argentina national team. He has not played for La Albiceleste since 2018.

Nevertheless, it appears that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has come out stronger from the entire affair. Icardi has now been linked with a move away from the Parisians since Lionel's Messi's arrival at the club. He is now reportedly close to an exit in January.

Showbiz @showbiznotices Mauro Icardi 'edges closer to January transfer at PSG' after reported dressing-room fallout with compatriot Lionel Messi following the Ballon d'Or winner's arrival at the club last summer t.me/DailyMailCeleb… Mauro Icardi 'edges closer to January transfer at PSG' after reported dressing-room fallout with compatriot Lionel Messi following the Ballon d'Or winner's arrival at the club last summer t.me/DailyMailCeleb… https://t.co/ic7NhGaNEd

The 28-year-old is not part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans at PSG. The player has found chances difficult to come, with Messi in the squad. Icardi is now willing to leave the Parc des Princes, with Juventus linked with the 28-year-old.

Meanwhile, Messi joined the Ligue 1 giants in the summer of 2021, but is yet to find his footing in Paris. The 34-year-old has been flawless in the Champions League, scoring five goals in as many games. However, his form in Ligue 1 - one goal in 11 games - has left a lot to be desired.

Real Madrid preparing blockbuster contract for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid are preparing a blockbuster contract to prise Kylian Mbappe away from PSG.

Real Madrid are preparing a blockbuster contract to prise Kylian Mbappe away from PSG, according to ABC. The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract with the Parisians. The Ligue 1 giants are desperate to tie him down to a new deal. However, the 23-year-old is tipped to leave the club this summer as a free agent.

Los Blancos are willing to offer Mbappe a €40 million signing-on bonus to convince him to turn down PSG. The Frenchman could also be handed a six-year contract with a €21 million net annual salary.

PSG keeping a close eye on Ousmane Dembele's contract situation

PSG are keeping a close eye on Ousmane Dembele’s contract situation at Barcelona.

PSG are keeping a close eye on Ousmane Dembele’s contract situation at Barcelona, according to PSG Talk via RMC Sport.

The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract, and is negotiating an extension with the Blaugrana. The Parisians are ready to sign the 24-year-old on a Bosman move this summer.

Dembele wants a net annual salary of €20 million, which Barcelona are reluctant to offer. Talks have stalled over the Frenchman’s wage demands, opening the door for PSG.

