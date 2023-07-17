PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians planning €80 million Goncalo Ramos move; club eyeing Hakim Ziyech, and more - July 17, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the league and the Trophee Des Champions last season. However, the French giants failed once again in their efforts to win the Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are planning to offer €80 million for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions are keeping a close eye on Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 17, 2023:

PSG planning €80 million Goncalo Ramos move

PSG are planning to offer €80 million for the signature of Goncalo Ramos this summer, according to Correio da Manha.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a stunning 2022-23 season with Benfica, scoring 27 goals and setting up 12 in 47 appearances across competitions. The Portuguese also caught the eye with his nation at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring a hat trick against Switzerland in the quarterfinal.

The Parisians are looking to upgrade their options in attack and want to sign a new No. 9 to be the focal point of new manager Luis Enrique's attack. The Ligue 1 champions had their eyes on Harry Kane, but Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign the Tottenham Hotspur striker.

Juventus hitman Dusan Vlahovic has been heavily linked with a move to Paris as well this summer, but there's also considerable competition for the Serbian It now appears that PSG have turned their attention to Ramos.

The 22-year-old has a very high ceiling and is likely to get even better with time. He has all the attributes needed to succeed in Paris and could slot in seamlessly into Enrique's tactics. The Parisians are even willing to invest a fortune to secure the Portuguese's signature.

However, PSG face stiff competition from Manchester United for the player's signature. The Red Devils are also on the hunt for a new striker and have had their eyes on Ramos for a while. The Premier League giants are unlikely to let the player get away from them without a fight.

Parisians eyeing Hakim Ziyech

PSG have renewed their interest in Hakim Ziyech, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Moroccan forward is surplus to requirements at Chelsea, who are ready to him leave. The Parisians were close to securing the player in January on loan before the deal broke down due to paperwork issues. The player was close to completing a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr earlier this month.

However, the move couldn't be completed, as the player reportedly failed his medical. The Parisians remain on the list of the Ziyech's suitors, which also includes Napoli. However, PSG only consider the Moroccan a backup option and will move for him only if they fail to land their top targets.

Xavi Simons set to join Leipzig on loan

Xavi Simons is all set to join RB Leipzig on loan this summer, according to Sky Sports.

The Dutch midfielder was highly impressive for PSV Eindhoven last season, prompting PSG to trigger a €6 million buy-back clause this month. However, with intense competition for places in Paris, the Ligue 1 champions are planning to send the player out on loan to continue his development.

Manchester United and Leipzig are eager to secure the player's services on a temporary move. However, it now appears that the Bundesliga side have won the race for the talented 20-year-old. The German club have a great record with young footballers, and Simons is likely to benefit with a stint at the Red Bull Arena.