PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians planning blockbuster Harry Kane move; Liverpool eyeing Marco Verratti, and more - July 19, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are working to add more quality to their squad ahead of the new season. Luis Enrique took charge at Paris earlier this month and is eyeing reinforcements.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are planning a massive offer for England captain Harry Kane. Elsewhere, Liverpool are interested in midfielder Marco Verratti. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 19, 2023:

PSG planning blockbuster Harry Kane move

Harry Kane is wanted in Paris.

PSG are planning a massive offer for Harry Kane this summer, according to Foot Mercato.

Bayern Munich are already hot on the heels of Tottenham Hotspur's all-time top scorer whose contract the club expires in 2024. The 29-year-old is yet to commit his future to the club, though, and is contemplating a departure in search of a fresh challenge.

The Bavarians are eager to bring him to the Allianz Arena but have already been thwarted twice by Spurs. The Bundesliga side submitted a £68.5 million second offer for Kane this month, but that was swiftly turned down by the London club. Bayern remain eager to take the Englishman to Germany, but the Parisians are now plotting to ruin their plans.

The Ligue 1 champions are looking for a world-class No. 9 to lead the line next season, and Kane is their preferred choice. Enrique has big plans for the upcoming campaign and is pushing for the 29-year-old. PSG are ready to move mountains to get their man, provided they can convince the Englishman to join the club.

Tottenham are traditionally tough negotiators and chairman Daniel Levy will not allow Kane to leave for cheap despite his contract situation. However, the Parisians are now planning to submit an offer that Spurs will find it quite tough to refuse.

Kane's arrival could also be a big boost to the Ligue 1 champions amid Mbappe's uncertain future.

Liverpool eyeing Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti has admirers at Anfield.

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Marco Verratti, according to L'Equipe. The Reds are looking to revamp their midfield this summer and have brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, they remain keen for further additions and have set their sights on Verratti. The Italian is among the finest in his position in Europe, but he's coming off a difficult season with the Parisians.

Nonetheless, the 30-year-old's stock remains high, and the Ligue 1 champions are willing to listen to offers for him. Atletico Madrid have made him a priority this summer and are already engaged in talks with PSG to facilitate a deal. However, Liverpool have now entered the fray and could provide competition for the player's services.

PSG are planning midfield reinforcements this summer as well and consider Verratti expendable at the moment. The Parisians are willing to let the player leave for €80 million. There have been no official bids for the 30-year-old, though.

Parisians willing to offload Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe could be sold this summer.

PSG remain firm on their plans to offload Kylian Mbappe if he refuses to sign a new contract, according to journalist Mario Cortegana.

The 24-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Parisians and has already announced that he won't sign a new deal. The Ligue 1 champions have set July 31 as a deadline for the Frenchman to change his mind, or else he will be sold.

Recent reports suggested that Mbappe was scheduled to meet with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Tuesday for a heart-to-heart regarding the matter. However, no such meeting took place.

Instead, Al-Khelaifi addressed the squad to stress that no player is above the club. He also reportedly said that those who don't want to stay at the Parc des Princes can leave. Real Madrid are waiting in the wings for an outcome to the development and could dive for the player should the opportunity arise.