PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians planning tactical change to aid Lionel Messi; club retain interest in Bayern Munich striker, and more - June 21, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reclaimed the Ligue 1 title last season. The French giants ended the season with 26 wins and just four defeats in the league.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are planning a tactical change that could help Lionel Messi next season. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions have retained their interest in a Bayern Munich striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 21, 2022:

PSG planning tactical change to aid Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi could benefit from a change of system at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are planning to shift to a 3-5-2 setup in the upcoming campaign, according to Foot Mercato via PSG Talk.

The French giants used a back three in the later stages of last season, and that could become a regular feature next season. New sporting director Luis Campos has earmarked Christophe Galtier to replace current manager Mauricio Pochettino at the Parc des Princes.

Campos wants Galtier to oversee a shift in formation, which would enable Messi to play in his favoured number ten position. The Argentinean endured a difficult time since moving to Paris from Barcelona last summer. The 34-year-old struggled to come to terms with the rigours of French football and was a shadow of his former self, netting just 11 times across competitions.

However, the Parisians are convinced that Messi could be back to his best next season. Campos wants to aid the process with a formation change that could help the Argentinean flourish. Operating from his preferred position would hand the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner the freedom to play his natural game.

Messi registered 20 goal contributions from 26 games in Ligue 1 last season. The 34-year-old has had a year to acclimatise himself to Ligue 1 and could regain his mojo next season.

Parisians retain Robert Lewandowski interest

Robert Lewandowski is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians remain interested in Robert Lewandowski, according to Foot Mercato via PSG Talk.

The Polish striker will enter the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich this summer. The Bavarians are struggling to tie him down to a new deal, with the player eager to move on in search of a new challenge. The reigning Ligue 1 champions, along with Barcelona, are among the clubs monitoring Lewandowski's situation with interest.

The Blaugrana have been heavily linked with a move for the 33-year-old but have so far failed to secure his signature. The Parisians are sensing an opportunity and could dive for the player this summer.

They are optimistic about their chances of securing Lewandowski, who continues to be at the top of his game. The Pole ended last season with 50 goals and six assists from 46 games across competitions.

Christophe Galtier wants Khephren Thuram at Parc des Princes

Christophe Galtier wants Khephren Thuram at the Parc des Princes this summer, according to journalist Saber Desfarges via PSG Talk.

The Nice manager is likely to take charge at the Parisians this summer and wants Thuram to join him in Paris. The French midfielder was a regular for Nice last season, registering four goals and three assists in 40 games across competitions.

The defensive midfielder could help plug a gap in the squad that has not been successfully addressed since the departure of Thiago Motta. The 21-year-old has a market value of €17 million, and his current contract runs till 2025.

