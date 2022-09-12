PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians prioritising Lionel Messi contract renewal; Christophe Galtier pleased with Neymar, and more - September 11, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a narrow 1-0 win over Brest at the Parc des Princes on Saturday in Ligue 1. The result helped the Parisians stay atop the league table after seven games.

Meanwhile, the French champions are prioritising Lionel Messi's contract renewal. Elsewhere, new manager Christophe Galtier is pleased with Neymar's performance this season.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on September 11, 2022:

PSG prioritising Lionel Messi contract renewal

Lionel Messi has been in outstanding form this campaign.

PSG are eager to extend Lionel Messi’s stay at the Parc des Princes, according to Hadrien Grenier via PSG Talk.

The Argentinean is in the final year of his contract with the Parisians and is already generating attention from clubs around the world. The Ligue 1 champions want to end speculation regarding his future by tying him down to a new deal.

Messi has shed his troubles from last season and has been in inspired form this campaign. With four goals and seven assists from nine appearances this season, the 35-year-old has been running the show at the Parc des Princes so far.

The French champions are pleased with his efforts and are ready to open talks for a contract extension. However, Messi would like to bide his time before initiating negotiations.

Christophe Galtier pleased with Neymar

Neymar stayed at the Parc des Princes beyond the summer despite speculation about his future.

Christophe Galtier is delighted with Neymar’s form with PSG this season. The Brazilian has started the campaign with a bang and has registered ten goals and six assists in nine games across competitions so far. He has been instrumental to the club’s superb start to life under their new French manager.

Speaking after the win on Saturday, as cited by PSG Talk, Galtier labelled Neymar - who recently overtook Pedro Pauleta in the club's all-time scoring list - as one of the best players in the world.

“I have always considered him to be one of the best players on the planet. But I have a much more informed and sharpened eye on his daily investment. Before, during and after training sessions. If he has just overtaken Pauleta and is having a very good start to the season, it is because he puts a lot of seriousness and concentration into his work,” said Galtier.

The Frenchman added that Neymar is invested in personal as well as collective glory.

“He is very invested on a personal level but also in the interest of the team. He is a great professional and a great player. I discover him with pleasure every day,” said Galtier.

Neymar was heavily linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes this summer but has shown his importance to the team once again.

Fabian Ruiz reveals Christophe Galtier advice before debut

Fabian Ruiz moved to the Parc des Princes this summer.

Fabian Ruiz has said that Christophe Galtier advised him to play his natural game against Brest. The Spanish midfielder joined PSG from Napoli this summer and came off the bench on Saturday to make his debut.

Speaking after the game, as relayed by PSG Talk, the Spaniard pointed out that he has found success by sticking to his strengths in his career.

“He told me to play my game, to do what I’ve done the last few years. That’s what got me here today. It was nice to be able to help the team when I came in,” said Ruiz.

Ruiz registered 40 successful passes and three tackles in 28 minutes on Sunday to help the Parisians clinch all three points.

