PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians reach Goncalo Ramos agreement; West Ham want Hugo Ekitike, and more - August 3, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the Ligue 1 title once again last season but failed to to win their maiden UEFA Champions League, losing in the Round of 16 for the second straight year. The French giants have roped in Luis Enrique to help them in their quest for European glory.

Meanwhile, the Parisians have agreed personal terms with Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos. Elsewhere, West Ham United are interested in midfielder Hugo Ekitike.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 3, 2023:

PSG reach Goncalo Ramos agreement

Goncalo Ramos is wanted in Paris.

PSG have agreed personal terms with Goncalo Ramos, according to L'Equipe. The Parisians are in the market for a new No. 9 and have been linked with many strikers.

The Ligue 1 giants had their eyes on Tottenham Hotspur all-time top scorer Harry Kane, but Bayern Munich appear to be leading the race for the Englishman. Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund was also a target, but he's now close to joining Manchester United.

Sporting director Luis Campos is pushing to bring in a new frontman this summer to lead the line next season. Enrique will not have Lionel Messi to call upon, with the Argentinian legend joining Inter Miami on a free transfer this summer.

Striker Kylian Mbappe's future remains complicated, as he doesn't want to extend his deal beyond 2024. Hence, the Parisians are looking to offload him this summer rather than lose him for free next year. Thus, a new No. 9 has become an urgent requirement right now, and PSG have found their man in Ramos.

The 22-year-old enjoyed an explosive 2022-23 campaign with Benfica, registering 27 goals across competitions. The French giants have moved quickly to convince Ramos to arrive at the Parc des Princes.

They will now attempt to strike a deal with the Portuguese side. Campos is reportedly involved in talks, with Benfica steadfast on their €80 million valuation of the Portuguese striker.

West Ham want Hugo Ekitike

Hugo Ekitike is wanted in London.

West Ham United are interested in Hugo Ekitike, according to RMC Sport. The French forward has struggled for game time at PSG, and his future remains up in the air this summer. The Parisians are reportedly ready to let him go, while the 21-year-old also wants to leave in search of regular game time.

Ekitike has managed just two substitute appearances for the Parisians in pre-season but has done well on both occasions. The Frenchman's situation with the Ligue 1 champions looks unlikely to improve despite the arrival of Enrique. The Hammers are offering him an escape route from Paris.

The London side want to improve their squad this summer and are eyeing reinforcements in attack. Ekitike has been identified as an option, and West Ham could try to convince PSG to let him go. However, the Parisians are reportedly plotting to use the 22-year-old to sweeten a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani instead.

Pedri plays down Parisians interest

Pedri has admirers in Paris.

Pedri has brushed aside rumours of PSG's interest in his services. The Spaniard has eveolved into one of the finest midfielders in Europe at Barcelona, and the Parisians are reportedly eyeing him with interest.

The 20-year-old has a €110 million release clause in his contract, which the Ligue 1 champions are planning to exercise. However, speaking to La Vanguardia, Pedri said that he wants to stay at the Camp Nou for a long time.

“I am not aware of the offers that come to me. That is received by my representatives. I tell them that if they want to listen, they should do it. And they will tell me, but that I am focused on what is mine, which is to train, play and enjoy," said Pedri.

He continued:

"But many things have to happen for me to leave this club. It would have to be very bad and very unpleasant. I see it as very unlikely. Barca is the club of my dreams, and I want to stay for many more years."

PSG are negotiating with the Blaugrana for attacker Ousmane Dembele.