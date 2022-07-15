PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians ready to extend Lionel Messi stay; Chelsea locked in talks for Presnel Kimpembe, and more - July 14, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) struggled to make a mark in the UEFA Champions League last campaign. The Ligue 1 champions are expected to invest wisely in the transfer market this summer to help them stamp their authority in Europe next season.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are ready to hand Lionel Messi a new contract. Elsewhere, Chelsea are locked in talks for Presnel Kimpembe. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 14, 2022:

PSG ready to extend Lionel Messi stay

Lionel Messi (right) is expected to make a mark in Ligue 1 this season.

PSG are ready to extend Lionel Messi’s stay at the Parc des Princes, according to Marca.

The 35-year-old’s deal with the Parisians will run out next summer. Contrary to some reports, the Argentinean’s contract doesn’t contain the option for an additional year. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is yet to be handed a new deal, although there’s every intention of keeping him in Paris.

Messi arrived at the Parc des Princes last summer at the end of his previous contract with Barcelona. While he has been a shadow of his former self on the pitch - scoring only 11 times across competitions - the Argentinean has been highly influential off it. The 35-year-old has helped the French giants achieve unprecedented commercial success in the last year.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Paris Saint-Germain really want to discuss a new deal, as reported by



PSG told Messi they are ready to offer a contract until 2024, in case he wants to stay.



Been told Messi will think about his future ‘only after the World Cup’. Leo Messi situationParis Saint-Germain really want to discuss a new deal, as reported by @marca PSG told Messi they are ready to offer a contract until 2024, in case he wants to stay.Been told Messi will think about his future ‘only after the World Cup’. Leo Messi situation ⭐️🇦🇷 #PSG▫️ Paris Saint-Germain really want to discuss a new deal, as reported by @marca.▫️ PSG told Messi they are ready to offer a contract until 2024, in case he wants to stay.▫️ Been told Messi will think about his future ‘only after the World Cup’. https://t.co/OGUZYgHtsX

The Ligue 1 giants are eager to extend their association beyond the current deal. Messi, though, believes it's too early to make a decision on his future, especially as he has not been handed a deal yet. The Argentinean remains focused on helping his country achieve success at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner wants to delay a decision till after the tournament. Messi wants to assess his physical and mental condition before committing himself to the French giants.

Chelsea locked in talks for Presnel Kimpembe

Presnel Kimpembe is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are locked in talks with PSG regarding a possible transfer of Presnel Kimpembe, according to journalist Alex Crooks. The French defender’s future at the Parc des Princes is up in the air. The Ligue 1 champions are willing to cash in on him this summer and want €50 million for his signature.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “I think



🤩 “Koulibaly will sign imminently, good progress has been made on Ake & they’ve started talks with PSG.”



Alex Crook provides a big update on Chelsea’s centre back search… “I think #CFC will sign Koulibaly, Kimpembe & Nathan Ake.”🤩 “Koulibaly will sign imminently, good progress has been made on Ake & they’ve started talks with PSG.”Alex Crook provides a big update on Chelsea’s centre back search… 🔥 “I think #CFC will sign Koulibaly, Kimpembe & Nathan Ake.”🤩 “Koulibaly will sign imminently, good progress has been made on Ake & they’ve started talks with PSG.”Alex Crook provides a big update on Chelsea’s centre back search… https://t.co/bKVJhWyRCj

Speaking to talkSPORT, Crooks said that the two clubs are locked in talks but differ in their valuation of the 26-year-old.

“(Chelsea) want Kimpembe as well and have started talks with PSG, although I think the two clubs are fairly wider part at the moment in terms of their valuation of the French international,” said Crook.

West Ham United want Layvin Kurzawa on loan

Layvin Kurzawa could leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

West Ham United are planning to secure a loan move for Layvin Kurzawa, according to ExWHUemployee via Caught Offside. The French full-back has dropped down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes recently. He could be shown the door this summer, with the Hammers willing to take him to London.

Manager David Moyes wants more competition for places at West Ham next season and believes Kurzawa’s presence could push Aaron Cresswell to greater heights. The Premier League side are planning a loan move for the 29-year-old, with an option to buy at the end of the deal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far