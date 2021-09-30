PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians ready to make Kylian Mbappe their highest paid star, Lionel Messi reveals he was desperate to score first goal for club, and more - 30th September 2021

PSG laid down a marker on Wednesday against Manchester City in the group stages of the Champions League. The Parisians edged the Cityzens 2-0 at the Etihad. The game also marked Lionel Messi's first goal for the Ligue 1 giants as he scored the second goal of the game.

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make Kylian Mbappe the highest earner at the club. Lionel Messi has revealed he was desperate to register his first strike for the Parisians.

On that note, let's take a look at the major PSG transfer news from 30 September 2021.

PSG ready to make Kylian Mbappe their highest paid star

Paris Saint-Germain are desperate to keep Kylian Mbappe at the club

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make Kylian Mbappe the highest paid player at the club, according to PSG Talk via El Pais. The Frenchman is in the final year of his current contract but is yet to sign an extension with the Ligue 1 giants. The Parisians are desperate to tie him down to a new deal, and will leave no stone unturned in making it happen.

Mbappe was the subject of an aggressive pursuit from Real Madrid late in the summer. Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the Frenchman and offered PSG €200m for his services. However, the Parisians held firm and refused to entertain any talks about Mbappe's departure. The Ligue 1 giants are aware that the La Liga side are looking to sign the Frenchman for free next year and have devised a plan to spoil the party.

PSG are preparing to offer Mbappe a €100m signing bonus in his new contract, which will be paid in two installments after Lionel Messi's contract expires in 2023. The new deal would also see him earn €50m per year. The Frenchman prefers a move to Real Madrid, but the Parisians are hoping to turn his head with the blockbuster offer.

Lionel Messi reveals he was desperate to score first goal for the Parisians

Lionel Messi is relieved after scoring his first goal for PSG

Lionel Messi has revealed he was desperate to score his first goal for PSG. The Argentinean got off the mark for the Parisians against Manchester City in midweek in style.

Speaking to Canal Plus, the PSG star remained hopeful of building a partnership with his new team-mates.

"It's true that I was getting desperate to score my first goal. I hadn't played much recently and I had only played once here at home but I am settling into the team little by little. The more us forwards play together, the better our relationship will be. We all need to grow together and improve and keep giving our best" said Lionel Messi.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Just look what his first PSG goal meant to Lionel Messi 🤩 Just look what his first PSG goal meant to Lionel Messi 🤩 https://t.co/l8pR06ULhV

PSG star dismisses rumors of being unhappy at the Parc Des Princes

Gianluigi Donnarumma claims he is happy at the Parc des Princes" height="554" width="800" /> Gianluigi Donnarumma claims he is happy at the Parc des Princes

Gianluigi Donnarumma has rubbished rumors of him being unsettled at PSG. Speaking to Sky Italia, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano, the Italian claimed he was happy in Paris.

Also Read

“People were talking on social media about me leaving PSG because of Navas playing as starter… I was laughing looking at social media. It’s full of fake news! I’m totally happy to be at PSG, let them talk - the club is supporting me” said Donnarumma

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #UCL Donnarumma to Sky Italy: “People were talking on social media about me leaving PSG because of Navas playing as starter… I was laughing looking at social media. It’s full of fake news! I’m totally happy to be at PSG, let them talk - the club is supporting me”. 🔴🇮🇹 #PSG Donnarumma to Sky Italy: “People were talking on social media about me leaving PSG because of Navas playing as starter… I was laughing looking at social media. It’s full of fake news! I’m totally happy to be at PSG, let them talk - the club is supporting me”. 🔴🇮🇹 #PSG #UCL

Edited by Aditya Singh