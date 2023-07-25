PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians receive Harry Kane boost; Atalanta want €80 million for Rasmus Hojlund, and more - July 25, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are working to improve their squad this summer, after failing once again in the UEFA Champions League last season. New manager Luis Enrique will be expected to fight for the premier European club competition in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, the Parisians have received a boost in their plans to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. Elsewhere, Atalanta want €80 million to part ways with hitman Rasmus Hojlund.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 25, 2023:

PSG receive Harry Kane boost

Harry Kane is wanted in Paris.

PSG have received a boost in their pursuit of Harry Kane. According to journalist Loic Tanzi, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy prefers to sell the Englishman to the Parisians.

The 29-year-old is in the final year of his contract with Spurs but is planning to leave the club this summer. Bayern Munich are hot on his heels but have seen two offers rejected for the player.

However, the Ligue 1 champions are utilising their links with super agent Pini Zahavi to get a deal across the line. Zahavi is reportedly close to both PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Levy and is helping the Parisians in their attempts to sign the Englishman.

His presence could tilt the tide in the Parisians’ favour, but they still have to convince Kane to move to Paris.

Atalanta want €80 million for Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund is likely to be on the move this summer.

Atalanta want €80 million to part ways with Rasmus Hojlund this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Danish striker is a target for Enrique, who wants a new focal point for his attack. The 20-year-old exploded into the scene at Atalanta last season and is wanted at multiple clubs across the continent.

PSG are also hot on his heels and have already initiated contact with the Serie A club. However, Atalanta are set to demand a premium fee for their prized asset. Interestingly, Manchester United are also eager to sign Hojlund and have reportedly agreed personal terms with the player.

The Dane is a Red Devils fan and wants to move to Old Trafford. As such, the Parisians have to take decisive moves soon if they want to win the race for the 20-year-old.

Parisians ready to accept Al-Hilal offer for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is wanted in the Middle East.

PSG are ready to accept Al-Hilal's monstrous offer for Kylian Mbappe, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Parisians are ready to offload the Frenchman this summer following the player's decision not to sign a new deal. Real Madrid remain the frontrunners for the 24-year-old, but Al-Hilal have reportedly submitted a €300 million bid for Mbappe.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Ligue 1 champions are desperate for the Frenchman to leave this summer.

“At the moment, the main story is the formal bid from Al Hilal, with PSG prepared to accept that proposal – they just want Mbappe to leave the club,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Paris Saint-Germain expect clubs will come and negotiate – they’re open to negotiating with clubs all around Europe and the world, including Saudi, but, at the time of speaking, Real Madrid have not reached out with a proposal. PSG are convinced Mbappe has an agreement to join Real Madrid in summer 2024, but they want to try to find a solution now."

However, Romano also said that the club from the Middle East are yet to initiate contact with Mbappe.

"PSG are open to any solution, but at the moment, there is no direct negotiation between Mbappe and Al Hilal. They would be happy, however, to offer him any solution, even if it’s just for one year," wrote Romano.

He added:

"It would be an important move for the whole league, not just Al Hilal, so there will be a very open conversation with Mbappe and his mother, which hasn’t happened yet and will be an important part of this story.

"Keep an eye on other clubs, because when a star like Mbappe is on the market, it’s normal for top clubs to keep an eye on the situation."

Chelsea and Arsenal are also among the clubs in the running for Mbappe's services this summer.