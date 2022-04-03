PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians urged to move past Lionel Messi; club offered opportunity to sign Bayern Munich star, and more - 2 April 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will look to wrap up the Ligue 1 title race as soon as possible. The French giants are atop the league table after 29 games and next face Lorient at home on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Etienne Moatti has advised the Parisians to move on from Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 giants have been handed the opportunity to sign a Bayern Munich star.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 2nd April 2022:

Etienne Moatti urges PSG to move past Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi (right) has failed to leave a mark in Ligue 1.

French football pundit Etienne Moatti believes the time is right for PSG to move on from Lionel Messi and Neymar.

The two South American superstars have been in poor form for the Ligue 1 giants this season. The Argentinean, in particular, has come under heavy criticism for failing to see his team past the Round of 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Lionel Messi has been named as the Greatest Footballer of all time by World Football Historic Center

The Parisians stumbled against Real Madrid, and Messi was largely a spectator across both legs, missing a penalty in the first. Moatti believes the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and Neymar are both too old to play for the French giants.

Speaking on L’Equipe du Soir (PSG Talk via Canal Supporters), Moatti has advised the club to offload both players, saying:

“The question as formulated seems good to me. It deserves to be asked. They are old players, for one, Lionel Messi, who clearly does not have an irresistible urge to play for PSG, and for Neymar, his performance is still very much in decline."

He continued:

“They have the two highest salaries in Ligue 1 and, by far, huge salaries which weigh down the accounts of Paris Saint-Germain a little. So, if you have the possible possibility, even if it will be very complicated, of having a possibility of transferring them elsewhere, obviously you have to think about it,” said Moatti.

While Messi has netted just seven times across competitions this season, Neymar has bagged just five.

Parisians offered opportunity to sign Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have been handed the opportunity to sign Robert Lewandowski, according to The Hard Tackle via SportBILD.

The Ligue 1 giants are likely to invest in their attack this summer, with Kylian Mbappe all set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer. Lewandowski has emerged as an option for Pochettino to indulge in. The 33-year-old is in the final 18 months of his contract and is yet to agree an extension. Lewandowski has netted a staggering 45 times this season.





Bayern Munich demand €65m for Lewandowski. However, it can be reduced if Barcelona include Sergiño Dest in the operation.

The player’s agent Pini Zahavi has already offered the Polish striker to the Parisians as well as Barcelona. Bayern still have the option to tie Lewandowsnki down to a new deal. However, if the Polish international refuses to commit himself to the club, he could be sold this summer.

Antonio Conte tipped to take charge at Parc des Princes

Antonio Conte is currently in charge at Tottenham Hotspur.

Acclaimed journalist Fabio Bergomi has said that Antonio Conte is in advanced talks to take charge at the Parc des Princes next season. The Parisians have endured a difficult campaign so far, and manager Mauricio Pochettino’s job could be on the line after failing to deliver the UEFA Champions League title.

Speaking to Calciomercato, as relayed by HITC, Bergomi said that the Tottenham Hotspur manager is wanted in Paris. He said:

“There will be a transfer market where we will see coaches like Conte go to PSG. I asked immediately after the claims about Inter. I immediately phoned some contacts, and one told me that the negotiation is very advanced. They want him; they have chosen his figure because they can’t take it anymore,” said Bergomi.

He continued:

“PSG must make quality leaps in Europe, and Conte has done badly in the cups? He has always taken teams from the rubble. When Conte arrived (at Inter), he made a final in the Europa League and won the Scudetto."

