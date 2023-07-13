PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians want Rasmus Hojlund; Luis Enrique eyeing Kepa Arrizabalaga, and more - July 13, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the Ligue 1 title and Trophee Des Champions last season. However, the French giants failed once again in their efforts to achieve European success.

Meanwhile, the Parisians have set their sights on Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. Elsewhere, new manager Luis Enrique wants Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 13, 2023:

PSG want Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund has admirers in Paris.

PSG have turned their attention to Rasmus Hojlund, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Danish striker has turned heads around Europe after an impressive season with Atalanta. Manchester United are hot on his heels and want to take him to Old Trafford this summer.

However, the Parisians have now entered the fray, too. The Ligue 1 champions remain keen to add a new No. 9 who can complement Kylian Mbappe's playing style. PSG initially had their eyes on Harry Kane, but it appears that Bayern Munich are leading the race for the Englishman.

Hojlund has emerged as an alternative to the 29-year-old. The Danish striker has age on his side and has all the attributes needed to become one of the best strikers in the world. He could be a fabulous addition to Enrique's arsenal, which is why the club have enquired about his availability.

Luis Enrique eyeing Kepa Arrizabalaga

Luis Enrique is interested in Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to L'Equipe. The Spanish custodian wrestled back his place in Chelsea's starting XI last season.

He now looks set to be the No. 1 under Mauricio Pochettino but has turned heads in Paris. Enrique wants a new face to compete with Gianluigi Donnarumma for the goalkeeper position at the Parc des Princes.

Keylor Navas spent the second half of last season on loan to Nottingham Forest but has returned to Paris this summer. However, with his contract expiring next summer, the Costa Rican is likely to be offloaded this year.

Kepa has been identified as a possible replacement, but prising him away from Stamford Bridge could be tough following Eduoard Mendy's departure to Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool not targeting Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe could leave Paris soon.

Liverpool are not planning to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to club insider Neil Jones.

The French forward's future is the talk of town at the moment, with the player in the final year of his contract with PSG. Mbappe has informed the club that he won't sign a new deal, so the Parisians are looking to cash in on him this summer.

The Reds are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old and have been linked with the player once again this summer. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Jones said that there's no chance of Mbappe arriving at Anfield this year.

"Kylian Mbappe is a name we’ve often seen linked with Liverpool in recent times, but I can say now that there’s no chance of Liverpool signing him any time soon.

"If you look at the money he’s going to be moving for and how much he’d be earning, it’s just not realistic,” wrote Jones.

Jones said that Liverpool lost out in the race for Mbappe in 2017 but added that Mohamed Salah has proven to be a stellar alternative.

“The truth is that the best chance Liverpool had of signing Mbappe was when he was still a teenager at Monaco.

"He burst onto the scene there in spectacular style, and possibly by establishing himself so quickly it cost Liverpool because he very quickly got that big move to PSG in 2017 after a great season with Monaco in the Champions League," wrote Jones.

He continued:

"I think that was the moment when Liverpool had half a chance of signing him, but then again they ended up signing Mohamed Salah that same summer, so you can argue that it didn’t really cost Liverpool much because they instead signed one of their best ever players who went on to win all sorts of major trophies."

Real Madrid remain the favourites to sign the player so far.

Poll : 0 votes