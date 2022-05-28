PSG Transfer News Roundup: Parisians willing to offload Neymar, club offered chance to sign Arsenal forward, and more - 27 May 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are likely to reinvigorate their squad this summer after a disappointing season. Despite winning the Ligue 1 title, manager Mauricio Pochettino failed to land the UEFA Champions League, as the Parisians fell to Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are willing to offload Neymar this summer. Elsewhere, the French giants have been afforded a chance to sign an Arsenal forward. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 27 May 2022:

PSG willing to offload Neymar

Neymar could be shown the door this summer.

PSG are willing to offload Neymar this summer after tying Kylian Mbappe down to a new deal, according to The Metro.

The Brazilian has not been in his elements this season and has suffered due to injuries. The Ligue 1 champions have run out of patience with the player and have put him up for sale. The French giants are buoyed by Mbappe’s decision to stay at the Parc des Princes and are planning wholesome changes in the squad.

Neymar is one of the players set to face the sack. The Brazilian currently has three years left on his contract and is on a massive €35 million annual salary.

The Ligue 1 side are planning to cash in on the player and invest the funds generated to replenish the squad. Chelsea and Manchester United are linked with the player, while a return to Barcelona cannot be ruled out either.

Parisians offered chance to sign Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe is likely to leave the Emirates this summer.

PSG have been afforded a chance to sign Nicolas Pepe, according to Sport Bible via Foot Mercato.

The Ivorian is expected to leave Arsenal this summer after failing to find his footing at the Emirates. Pepe has blown hot and cold since his arrival and is no longer a part of manager Mikel Arteta’s plans. The 26-year-old could be a replacement for Angel Di Maria, who is set to leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Pepe enjoyed decent success in Ligue 1 with Lille. He worked with Luis Campos, who is set to take charge as the new sporting director at the Parc des Princes. As such, the Parisians could be tempted to secure his signature this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino says Real Madrid will be disappointed to miss out on Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has opted to stay at the Parc des Princes till 2025.

Mauricio Pochettino believes Real Madrid could be disappointed after missing out on Kylian Mbappe. The French forward opted to extend his association with PSG last week, causing a great deal of frustration at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to El Partidazo de COPE, the Argentinean said that he was not surprised by Mbappe’s decision to stay in Paris.

“I was not surprised by Mbappe's decision. We were confident that he hadn't made the decision and that it was going to be at the last moment. The whole PSG dressing room found out about Mbappe's decision half an hour before."

He added:

"Only Achraf Hakimi knew about it (beforehand). Officially I found out about Mbappe's renewal half an hour before. Even being close to him, we didn't know his final decision. I was told by the president."

The Argentinian continued:

"Obviously, it's a disappointment for Real Madrid not to have signed Mbappe. I'm not going to give my opinion. Decisions are decisions. For the club, the people, the French league, it's something that's going to benefit (everyone).”

Pochettino went on to express a desire to stay at the Parc des Princes' helm next season.

“Before I said (that I want to stay) 100 percent here. Today I say 100 percent here (too). I have one more year left on my contract. The challenges are there, and it motivates any coach. Of course, I want to continue, 100 percent. PSG are a club with ambition. The big disappointment is the Champions League (elimination) because of the desire of the people,” said Pochettino.

He also revealed that PSG are hurting, as they wanted to play the Champions League final in Paris. He said:

“I have a very good relationship with the people at Liverpool, with their coach. But I will not hide the fact that I always had a soft spot for Real Madrid when I was a football player."

He added:

"The important thing would be that we see a good show and that the best team wins. My team being favourites has not been reflected in this Champions League. A lot can happen in a final. It hurts, because we imagined being in the final in Paris."

