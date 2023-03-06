PSG Transfer News Roundup: Pedri hails Lionel Messi; Kylian Mbappe labelled as heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and more - March 6, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to lock horns with Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg on Wednesday (March 8). Christophe Galtier's team are trailing the tie 1-0 from the first leg.

Meanwhile, Pedri has spoken highly of Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, former Parisians midfielder Daniel Bravo reckons Kylian Mbappe would take over the mantle from Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on March 6, 2023:

Pedri hails Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been firing on all cylinders this season.

Pedri has hailed Lionel Messi as the best in the world. The Argentinean has been in inspired form for PSG this season, having shed his troubles from last season. The 35-year-old helped La Albiceleste win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking to TCL Electronics, as relayed by PSG Talk, the Barcelona midfielder Pedri said that he has always considered Messi to be the best.

“I have always been clear on this. Since I saw Leo as a little boy, he was the best. And when I had the opportunity to play with him, he confirmed it to me. We already saw in the World Cup what he is capable of doing and what he has been doing for many years," said Pedri.

Messi has appeared 29 times across competitions this season for the Parisians, amassing 18 goals and 16 assists.

Kylian Mbappe labelled as heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Kylian Mbappe is among the biggest superstars in football right now.

Daniel Bravo reckons Kylian Mbappe will take over from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best in the world.

The French forward has consistently been one of the finest players around since emerging onto the scene a few years ago. He has been outstanding for PSG once again this season.

Speaking to Telefoot, as cited by PSG Talk, Bravo was full of praise for the 24-year-old.

"He is so intelligent that he knows what he needs to do to improve. So we don’t know where he can go. For me, he is the heir to the Messi-Ronaldo. Today, for me, he is the best player in the world. He makes his partners better. He gives strength to the team. It scares the opponent, who is forced to retreat a little more," said Bravo.

He added:

“We may have regretted that he was not there from the start of PSG-Bayern. But he will be there when he returns, and I think that can change everything. I’m sure Paris can qualify now because Kylian will be there.”

Mbappe has registered 30 goals and eight assists in 30 games across competitions this season for the Ligue 1 champions.

Kingsley Coman backs Presnel Kimpembe to become future PSG captain

Presnel Kimpembe is currently sidelined with Achilles tendon rupture.

Kingley Coman reckons Presnel Kimpembe could become the PSG captain in the future.

The French defender rose through the ranks at the Parisians alongside Coman, who left the club in 2014. Now at Bayern Munich, Coman has stayed in touch with his good friend Kimpembe through the years.

"For PSG's young players, to see that one of us has gone all the way to the top to become captain, in a team with stars from all over, it would be great."

Speaking on Canal+, as cited by Get Football News France, Coman was full of praise for the 27-year-old defender.

"I’m not impartial; it’s the friendship that’s talking here, but it would be great to always see Presnel as PSG captain, even if he has had the armband many times. It would be a source of pride for me," said Coman.

He added:

"Even for PSG’s young players, to see that one of us has gone all the way to the top to become captain, in a team with stars from all over, that buys great players, it would be great. Personally, even if I like Marqui, Presnel as captain speaks to me more.”

Kimpembe has appeared 15 times across competitions in an injury-ravaged season for the French giants.

