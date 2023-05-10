PSG Transfer News Roundup: Pep Guardiola wants Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona; club eyeing Thuram brothers, and more - May 10, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be eager to bolster their Ligue 1 title defence by beating Ajaccio on Saturday (May 13). Christophe Galtier’s men are leading the title race with four games remaining.

Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants Parisians attacker Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 giants are interested in Marcus Thuram and Khephrem Thuram.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on May 10, 2023:

Pep Guardiola wants Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi remains linked with a fairytale return to the Camo Nou.

Pep Guardiola expects Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona someday. The Argentinean forward is in the final months of his contract with PSG and is heavily linked with an exit from Paris this summer.

The Blaugrana are interested in bringing him back to the Camp Nou, while Inter Miami want the player to move to the MLS. Speaking to ESPN, Guardiola said that Messi needs to return to his alma mater as he deserves a proper farewell at the La Liga giants.

“I hope one day we can say goodbye to Messi with Barcelona, as he deserves, he is the best player in history. I am a socio of FC Barcelona, and I have my own seats on the field, and I hope that the day will come when Leo can enjoy his farewell, as he deserves,” said Guardiola.

He added:

“No one expected him to leave like this, and I am convinced that the president is working to see him off in a way that he deserves. He made Barcelona much bigger than it was when he came in.”

The Parisians remain keen to extend Messi’s stay at the club,but might struggle to get him to sign a new deal.

PSG eyeing Thuram brothers

Marcus Thuram is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in signing Khephren Thuram and Marcus Thuram, according to journalist Jonathan Johnson.

The Parisians are interested in signing a new striker and have been heavily linked with Marcus Thuram. The Borussia Monchengladbach forward will be available on a Bosman move this summer, which would suit the Parisians.

In his column for PSG Talk, Johnson said the 26-year-old would add value to the French giants’ squad.

“Given his age, the attractive price and the fact that he is now part of Didier Deschamps’ setup with Les Bleus, it feels like this would be a smart move regardless of whether or not PSG manage to land (Randal) Kolo Muani. (Lionel) Messi going will free up some wage space, and Thuram should fit into that relatively easily,” wrote Johnson.

The Ligue 1 champions also want to reinforce their midfield at the end of the season, and Khephren Thuram has emerged as an option.

The 22-year-old’s contract with Nice runs till 2025, so he's not going to come cheap. However, Johnson added that Nice cannot demand an astronomical fee because of their financial situation.

“Les Parisiens are unlikely to land both (Jean-Clair) Todibo and Thuram, but one or the other would be good, and both would tick the French international talent box that will prove to be important this summer.

"Expect the 22-year-old to command a higher fee than Kone this summer, but his talent justifies that, and Nice’s situation should dictate that it cannot rise too high,” wrote Johnson.

The Ligue 1 champions are planning to build a backbone of talented young French players this summer, and the Thuram brothers fit the bill.

Jonathan Johnson backs Leandro Paredes to join Atletico Madrid

Leandro Paredes is expected to leave Paris this summer.

Jonathan Johnson reckons Leandro Paredes could be a good fit for Atletico Madrid.

The Argentinean is on loan at Juventus but is set to return to PSG at the end of the season. However, he's not expected to be part of the Parisians’ plans for the upcoming season and could be sold this summer.

In his column for PSG Talk, Johnson said that the 28-year-old is unlikely to return to Serie A after an unimpressive spell with the Bianconeri.

“Honestly, anywhere. However, a return to Italy might have been compromised by this underwhelming spell with Juve. Instead, the 28-year-old could be tempted by a move to Spain with a club like an Atletico Madrid potentially offering an decent fit for the 2022 World Cup winner,” wrote Johnson.

Paredes helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in December and might not be short of options if he's put up for sale.

