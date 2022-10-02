PSG Transfer News Roundup: Pundit backs Parisians to extend Lionel Messi stay; club interested in Juventus forward, and more - October 1, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a 2-1 win over Nice at the Parc des Princes on Saturday in Ligue 1. Golas from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe summed up a fruitful outing for new manager Christophe Galtier.

Meanwhile, pundit Bruno Solomon believes the Parisians have every reason to tie Messi down to a new deal. Elsewhere, the French giants are interested in a Juventus forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on October 1, 2022:

Pundit backs PSG to extend Lionel Messi stay

Lionel Messi is enjoying a great season in Paris so far.

Bruno Solomon has backed PSG to extend Lionel Messi’s stay at Paris. Recent reports suggest that the Ligue 1 champions are working on a new contract for the Argentinean. The 35-year-old is in the final year of his deal with the Parisians.

Messi has been in a rich vein of form this season, and the French giants are eager to extend his stay at the club. The club want to hand the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner a one-year contract worth €30 million per year, with the option of an additional year. However, the player is yet to respond to their offer.

Speaking on L’Equipe de Greg, as relayed by PSG Talk, Solomon backed PSG’s decision, saying that Messi has already acclimatised to life in Paris.

“In the media, he does not stop making outings and is extremely positive with PSG. He says he’s having a blast, having fun like crazy in Paris, understanding the locker room, Parisian life. It will have taken a year,” said Solomon.

Ankur @AnkurMessi_ Lionel Messi has now scored SIXTY Free Kicks in his career! 🤯 Lionel Messi has now scored SIXTY Free Kicks in his career! 🤯 https://t.co/FPWMy8nKpx

The pundit also added that there are multiple reasons to hand the Argentinean a new contract.

“Me, what I see is a player who has settled in this club, who has found his marks, and I really believe that this champion, more perhaps than the others, needs benchmarks. ... An extension? For PSG, sportingly in Ligue 1 and in the Champions League, they will do well. Economically, 60% of Paris Saint-Germain jerseys worldwide are sold with Messi flocked on the back. For that alone, it is worth keeping,” said Solomon.

Messi has seven goals and eight assists in 12 appearances for the Parisians this season.

Parisians interested in Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are keeping a close eye on Dusan Vlahovic, according to Tuttomercatoweb via Juve FC. The Serbian striker has earned rave reviews since joining Juventus in January this year. Vlahovic has already amassed 13 goals from 29 appearances for the Bianconeri and has popped up on Galtier’s radar.

The French manager wants to unleash Vlahovic alongside Kylian Mbappe in a new-look attack at the Parc des Princes. The Parisians have been looking for a world-class No. 9 for a while, and Vlahovic would be an ideal fit. However, Juventus have no plans of letting him go, as they want to build a team around him.

Andres Iniesta heaps praise on Neymar

Neymar has enjoyed a stellar start to the season.

Barcelona legend Andreas Iniesta has spoken highly of Neymar. The Brazilian has been a controversial figure at the Parisians since joining in 2017. However, Neymar has enjoyed a resurgent 2022-23 season under Galtier.

Speaking to One Football, as relayed by PSG Talk, the Spaniard named Neymar as one of the best players he has ever seen.

“I can only say positive things about Neymar. For me, he’s one of the best players I’ve seen and played with. He's a machine to play football, to dribble, to pass. When we talk about football, we are talking about spectacle and fun and people having fun. This is exactly what Neymar represents on the pitch,” said Iniesta.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Iniesta has the highest praise for Neymar Iniesta has the highest praise for Neymar ❤️ https://t.co/GwXO8TsIzf

Iniesta added that Brazil are among the favourites to win the FIFA World Cup this year.

“I don’t think anyone in the world of football forgets Brazil when it comes to talking about the favourites for a World Cup. And in addition, they have a high-quality team, I’m sure they will fight for the final victory,” said Iniesta.

Neymar has 11 goals from 12 games for the Parisians so far.

