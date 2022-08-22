PSG Transfer News Roundup: Pundit warns against swap deal involving Bernardo Silva and Neymar; club interested in Ivan Ilic, and more - August 21, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) registered a comprehensive 7-1 win at Lille on Sunday in Ligue 1. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick, and Neymar registered a brace, while Lionel Messi and Achraf Hakimi were also on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, French football pundit Damien Degorre has warned against a swap deal for Bernardo Silva and Neymar this summer. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in Ivan Ilic.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 21, 2022:

Damien Degorre warns against swap deal involving Bernardo Silva and Neymar

Bernardo Silva (left) has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

Damier Degorre has warned against a potential swap deal involving Bernardo Silva and Neymar. PSG have been heavily linked with a move for the Manchester City midfielder, while the Brazilian continues to be linked with an exit from Paris.

Speaking on La Chaine L’Equipe, Degorre said that the Portuguese would be a fine addition to the Parisians squad.

“I don’t think that abuse of wealth is harmful to PSG. Today, given the squad of Manchester City, he is a substitute. He’s such a quality player that he can do good when a forward is injured. So why not. Now, this must not be done on any condition. And whether PSG is capable of meeting these conditions today is another question,” said Degorre.

However, Degorre refused to consider the option of swapping Neymar for Silva.

“A departure from Neymar to see Bernardo Silva come ? No no, that’s not an option,” said Degorre.

Neymar has enjoyed a stellar start to the new season and already has seven goals from four games across competitions so far.

PSG interested in Ivan Ilic

Ivan Ilic has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Ivan Ilic, according to Gianluca Di Marzio via HITC. The 21-year-old midfielder joined Hellas Verona last summer from Manchester City and registered one goal and four assists from 32 games last season. His playmaking has caught the eye, and the Parisians now want him at the Parc des Princes.

New sporting director Luis Campos is targeting talented young players this summer and has his eyes on the Serb. The player’s entourage is reportedly in Milan as they try to strike a deal with the Ligue 1 giants.

Jerome Rothen reveals no hard feelings between Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have been in the headlines recently.

Former Parisians winger Jerome Rothen has revealed that there are no problems between Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in Paris. There have been reports of a frosty relationship between the two players after the Parisians' 5-2 win over Montpellier last weekend.

However, speaking on Rothen s’enflamme, Rothen refuted those reports. Instead, the Frenchman said that all is not well between the Ligue 1 giants and Mbappe.

“There is a problem within the club with everything that has been sold to Kylian to stay. There are things that do not hold true. It’s a problem of hierarchy (…),” said Rothen.

He added:

“In my opinion, (Kylian Mbappe) has no problem with Neymar because in no case did he ask for Neymar to leave the club. It is the club that sold him a project where he is at the forefront of this project and that he was without Neymar at the base.”

Mbappe has registered four goals from two games this season so far.

