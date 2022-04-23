PSG Transfer News Roundup: Real Madrid turn down Kylian Mbappe demands; Antonio Conte confident of taking charge at Parc des Princes, and more - 22 April 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to welcome Lens to the Parc des Princes on Saturday in Ligue 1. The Parisians are 15 points clear atop the standings and could secure the league title with a win this weekend.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are reluctant to accept Kylian Mbappe’s recent demands. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is confident of taking charge of the Ligue 1 giants next season.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 22nd April 2022:

Real Madrid turn down Kylian Mbappe demands

Kylian Mbappe could move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid are reluctant to agree to Kylian Mbappe’s recent demands, according to PSG Talk via Guillem Balague. The Frenchman’s future is the talk of the town at the moment. The 23-year-old is all set to become a free agent this summer. Los Blancos are planning to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer.

Mbappe has been integral to PSG’s recent success and continues to be indispensable to manager Mauricio Pochettino this season. The Parisians are eager to keep their prized asset at the club. However, they have so far failed to convince him to sign a new deal. Mbappe has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish giants are also desperate to secure his signature this summer, after failing with an astronomical offer last year. However, talks between the two parties have hit an impasse due to the Frenchman’s wage demands. The 23-year-old reportedly wants an additional €100 million from Real Madrid to complete a move. The reasons for that are unknown, though.

Nevertheless, Los Blancos are unwilling to accept his demands, as the amount is more than what was previously agreed. The latest developments could tilt the tide in PSG’s favour. Interestingly, Mbappe's mother is currently in Qatar on vacation and is also in talks with the Parisians' owners.

Antonio Conte confident of taking charge at PSG next season

Antonio Conte could leave Tottenham Hotspur within a year of joining.

Antonio Conte is confident of taking over at PSG next season, according to Football Italia.

The Italian is currently in charge of Tottenham Hotspur. Conte took over the reins at the club last November and has since propelled Spurs to fourth place in the league after 32 games. He has displayed immediate improvement in the club's fortunes since taking charge but is reportedly yearning to take over at the Parc des Princes.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Tottenham manager Antonio Conte dreams of coaching PSG next season! However, the Italian doesn't hide in private that he would have a lot of trouble working with Leonardo.



(Source: Le Parisien) Tottenham manager Antonio Conte dreams of coaching PSG next season! However, the Italian doesn't hide in private that he would have a lot of trouble working with Leonardo.(Source: Le Parisien) 🚨 Tottenham manager Antonio Conte dreams of coaching PSG next season! However, the Italian doesn't hide in private that he would have a lot of trouble working with Leonardo. (Source: Le Parisien) https://t.co/stYsYa2UCl

The Italian has already informed the Parisians’ hierarchy of his intentions. PSG have included him in their list of potential replacements for Mauricio Pochettino. Zinedine Zidane is also part of the shortlist, but he prefers to take charge of the French national team instead. That could open the door for Conte to take advantage.

Leipzig determined to keep hold of Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku (left) is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

RB Leipzig president Oliver Mintzlaff has said that Christopher Nkunku will not leave the club this summer. The French attacker has been outstanding for the Bundesliga side this season and has been linked with the Parisians ahead of the summer.

However, speaking to Sky Sports, Mintzlaff said that Nkunku will continue his development at Leipzig next season.

“I have said it several times (…) Nkunku will be our player again next season. In football, no one is unsaleable. He was already one of our best players in the first half of the season, although, as everyone knows, it didn’t go very well. Under the guidance of Domenico Tedesco, he has taken another step in his development, and he will continue to do so next season,” said Mintzlaff.

Nkunku has bagged 30 goals and 20 assists in 45 games across competitions this season. He is contracted with Leipzig till 2024.

