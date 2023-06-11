PSG Transfer News Roundup: Reason for Lionel Messi turning down Barcelona outlined; Parisians locked in battle for Ansu Fati, and more - June 11, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are fully focussed on reinforcements ahead of a summer of rebuilding. The Ligue 1 champions are expected to invest heavily in the transfer market after faltering in the UEFA Champions League once again.

Meanwhile, former Argentina striker Carlos Tevez has revealed the reason for attacker Lionel Messi turning down Barcelona. Elsewhere, the Parisians are embroiled in an intense race for the services of Blaugrana attacker Ansu Fati.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 11, 2023:

Reason for Lionel Messi turning down Barcelona outlined

Lionel Messi will play in the MLS next season.

Carlos Tevez reckons Lionel Messi turned down Barcelona, as he didn’t want others to be sacrificed for his arrival.

The 35-year-old has decided to leave PSG on a Bosman move once his contract with the club expires at the end of the month. The Blaugrana were heavily linked with a move for their prodigal son this summer and were the favourites for his signature.

However, Messi opted to join Inter Miami instead, with a return to the Camp Nou eventually not materialising. Speaking to ESPN, Tevez pointed out that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was hurt by his failed return to Barcelona.

“It seems to me that Leo took the decision knowing and understanding his own situation. He didn’t want to go back to Barcelona and have his teammates lower their salaries and be the bad guy again.

"It hurt him more than anyone not being able to return to Barcelona, which is his home. I think it was all very lukewarm on Barcelona’s part,” said Tevez.

Tevez went on to add that Barcelona was the only club Messi wanted to join in Europe, so he decided to move to MLS.

“Leo opted for the league in the United States. He likes Miami' it’s a tranquillity for him and his family. I think what he did was the right thing to do.

"If it wasn’t Barcelona, where he knew he was going to be the centre of attraction again, it was nothing in Europe. The decision was very well made.”

Messi’s stay with the Parisians hasn’t been rosy, but the Argentinean redeemed himself in his second season in Paris with over 40 goal contributions.

PSG battling multiple clubs for Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are locked in a battle with Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur for Ansu Fati, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish forward has struggled to live up to expectations at Barcelona and is staring at an uncertain future at the Camp Nou. Fati was handed the iconic No. 10 shirt following Messi’s departure but has already begun to feel the weight of expectations.

The Blaugrana are planning to raise funds from player sales this summer, and the Spaniard is among the names who could be sold. The Parisians are monitoring the situation with interest as they look to find the ideal replacement for Messi. The Argentinean has decided to leave the Parc des Princes in favour of a move to MLS side Inter Miami. The Ligue 1 champions are hoping to install Fati as his heir.

Winning the race for the player’s services could be a tough task, though, as multiple clubs are interested in Fati. However, the player’s agent Jorge Mendes enjoys a cordial relationship with PSG sporting director Luis Campos. That could help the French giants jump ahead of the queue in the race for Fati's services.

Julian Nagelsmann backed to success in Paris

Julian Ngalsmann is the favourite to replace Christophe Galtier in Paris.

Christopher Nkunku reckons PSG’s interest in Julian Ngalsmann is justified. The Parisians are reportedly on the lookout for a replacement for Christophe Galtier, who could be sacked in the coming days.

The German manager has emerged as the frontrunner for the hot seat at the Parc des Princes. Nkunku played two seasons under Nagelsmann and is well aware of his qualities.

Speaking recently, as cited by PSG Talk, Nkunku was full of praise for the German manager.

“He is a coach who has helped me a lot to develop, focused on football, on the tactical aspect. He is a very demanding coach. He likes attacking football, with quite a few goals.

"He likes his team to create a lot of chances and find themselves in the opposing penalty area. We saw his good work at Bayern Munich. I am not surprised that a club like PSG is moving towards him,” said Nkunku.

Nagelsmann could have Thierry Henry as his assistant in Paris.

