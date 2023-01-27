PSG Transfer News Roundup: Riquelme speaks of his admiration for Lionel Messi; Nottingham Forest cool Keylor Navas chase, and more - January 27, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are leading the Ligue 1 title race after 19 games. Christophe Galtier's men will next face Reims at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (January 29) in the league.

Meanwhile, former Argentina international Juan Roman Riquelme has professed his love for Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest have cooled their interest in Keylor Navas.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on January 27, 2023:

Riquelme speaks of his admiration for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last year.

Juan Roman Riquelme has spoken about his love for Lionel Messi. The PSG superstar further elevated his status in the football world after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 35-year-old was adjudged the best player of the tournament after registering seven goals and three assists in seven games.

Speaking to TyC Sports, as cited by The Mirror, Riquelme also shed light on Messi's confrontation with Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal in the quarterfinals.

“I think Van Gaal had said something, and he should not have. There are things that cannot happen in football. You cannot make him (Messi) angry. It is preferable to hug him, kiss him, so that he does not want to beat you," said Riquelme.

He added:

"When the best player in the world gets angry, you don't have a chance to beat him. It is impossible. That's why Van Gaal's words about Argentina were actually very good for them. And on top of that, Messi has an advantage because, when he gets angry, he doesn't get sent off like other players."

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Riquelme: “Those who like football wanted to see Messi lift the Cup. I think it was the only time he was unanimous, everyone wanted to see him. He doesn’t play football, he plays ball like in the neighbourhood.” Riquelme: “Those who like football wanted to see Messi lift the Cup. I think it was the only time he was unanimous, everyone wanted to see him. He doesn’t play football, he plays ball like in the neighbourhood.” https://t.co/WyYfGtwC5y

Riquelme added that he has a very good relationship with Messi, showering praise on his compatriot.

"He knows that I love him very much; we talk from time to time. I don't bother him much, but we have a very good relationship. I only wrote to him when we lost the first game and when we won the final," said Riquelme.

He concluded:

“I always said that as long as Messi plays, Argentina are always going to be the favourite. He wants to compete; he plays football like he would in the street. When he plays, it is wonderful.”

Messi has amassed 13 goals and 14 assists in 21 games across competitions for the Parisians this season.

Nottingham Forest cool Keylor Navas pursuit

Keylor Navas is a peripheral figure at PSG.

Nottingham Forest are likely to stall their pursuit of Keylor Navas, according to The Independent.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper has starved off first team opportunities at PSG this season. Christophe Galtier has preferred Gianluigi Donnarumma for the No 1 role at the Parc des Princes this season, raising doubts over Navas' future with the Parisians.

#PSG



Galtier: "We have to understand and listen to Keylor Navas thoughts on his future. No decision has been made on our side, yet". Keylor is open to joining Nottingham Forest as revealed in the morning — up to Paris Saint-Germain to accept the loan conditions.

Nottingham were previously monitoring the 36-year-old as a replacement for the injured Dean Henderson at the City Ground. However, with the English goalkeeper likely to return to action on February 11, Forest have cooled their interest in Navas.

Inter Milan want to offload Milan Skriniar this month amid PSG interest

Milan Skriniar is wanted at PSG.

Inter Milan are eager to cash in on Milan Skriniar this month, according to journalist Fabrizio Biasin.

The Slovakian defender is a target for PSG this year. The Parisians wanted the player last summer but failed to get a deal across the line. Galtier remains eager to reinforce his backline and has Skriniar on his wishlist.

Get French Football News @GFFN | An unnamed Premier League side has proposed a pre-contract to Inter Milan defender Milan Škriniar with better economic terms than what PSG are offering & Škriniar has asked PSG to up their offer. More follows. (FM) | An unnamed Premier League side has proposed a pre-contract to Inter Milan defender Milan Škriniar with better economic terms than what PSG are offering & Škriniar has asked PSG to up their offer. More follows. (FM) 🚨 | An unnamed Premier League side has proposed a pre-contract to Inter Milan defender Milan Škriniar with better economic terms than what PSG are offering & Škriniar has asked PSG to up their offer. More follows. (FM)

Speaking to Italian broadcaster Telelombardia, as relayed by Sempre Inter, Biasin said that the 27-year-old is planning to leave for free to secure a handsome sign-on bonus.

"If it were up to Inter, they would bring in whatever fee they can and move on from the player immediately. On the other hand, Skriniar has every interest in staying until the end of the season, as he can then get whatever fee would have gone to Inter as a sign-on bonus in June,” said Biasin.

Skriniar has appeared 27 times across competitions this season for the Nerazzurri, registering one assist.

