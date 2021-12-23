PSG Transfer News Roundup: Robert Lewandowski moved by Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or speech; La Liga side plotting loan move for Parisians star, and more - 23 December 2021

Ligue 1 leaders PSG were held to a 1-1 draw away to Lorient on Wednesday. The Parisians went behind in the 40th minute before Mauro Icardi salvaged a point in second-half injury time for the ten-man visitors.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski has said that he was touched by Lionel Messi's speech at this year's Ballon d'Or ceremony. Elsewhere, Real Sociedad are plotting a loan move for PSG's Rafinha.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 23rd December 2021

Robert Lewandowski moved by Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or speech

Robert Lewandowski was moved by Lionel Messi's speech at this year's Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Robert Lewandowski has said that he was moved by Lionel Messi's words at this year's Ballon d'Or ceremony. The Bayern Munich striker finished a close second in the race for the coveted award this year, ending 33 points behind the PSG man.

Speaking after receiving his award, Lionel Messi paid tribute to the Polish striker, saying:

"I would like to mention Robert Lewandowski; it’s been a real honour to compete with you. Everyone knows and we agree that you were the winner last year," said Lionel Messi

"I think France Football should award you your 2020 Ballon d’Or - you deserve it and you should have it at home," said Lionel Messi

Lewandowski has now said that he was touched by Messi's words. Speaking to BILD, as relayed by The Independent, the 33-year-old said that the PSG star's words meant a lot to him.

"Messi’s words towards me (about the Ballon d’Or) really touched me. They weren’t empty words; it was a nice moment in my career. I only spoke a few words with Leo (face to face) because my Spanish is not that good. I spoke with Kylian (Mbappe) in English; he then translated for Leo. It was a great night," said Lewandowski.

Real Sociedad plotting loan move for PSG's Rafinha

Real Sociedad are planning a loan move for Rafinha.

Real Sociedad are planning a loan move for Rafinha, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. The PSG midfielder has struggled for chances at the Parc des Princes, and is looking for a move away. The Brazilian joined the Parisians last year, but has done little to impress.

Negotiations ongoing to complete the agreement, there are still details to be sorted but club sources are ‘confident’. Real Sociedad are progressing in talks to sign Rafinha from Paris Saint-Germain. It’s gonna be a 6 months loan deal, until June 2022. 🇧🇷🤝 #RealSociedad Negotiations ongoing to complete the agreement, there are still details to be sorted but club sources are ‘confident’. #PSG Real Sociedad are progressing in talks to sign Rafinha from Paris Saint-Germain. It’s gonna be a 6 months loan deal, until June 2022. 🇧🇷🤝 #RealSociedadNegotiations ongoing to complete the agreement, there are still details to be sorted but club sources are ‘confident’. #PSG https://t.co/mjXaqqy6Ps

PSG are looking to offload quite a few of their current players to free up their bloated squad. Rafinha has attracted attention from Sociedad.

The Parisians are locked in negotiations with the La Liga side regarding a loan deal for the player in January. However, it is not clear whether Los Txuri-Urdin would have the option to buy him at the end of the season.

AC Milan interested in Abdou Diallo

AC Milan are interested in PSG's Abdou Diallo.

AC Milan are interested in Abdou Diallo, according to PSG Talk via Pianeta Milan. The Rossoneri are enticed by the PSG defender's ability to play as left-back and centre-back. The Parisians are willing to let the player leave in January.

Milan are proposing a loan deal for Diallo with an option to buy. However, PSG are holding out for a permanent move. The Parisians could only let the player leave on loan if there's an obligation to buy in the deal.

