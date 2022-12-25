PSG Transfer News Roundup: Robert Lewandowski outlines Lionel Messi dream; Diego Simeone provides Joan Felix update, and more - December 25, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Strasbourg in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday (December 28). Christophe Galtier's team are atop the league after 15 games.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski has expressed a desire to play alongside Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, Atletico manager Diego Simeone has provided an update on the future of Joao Felix.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on December 25, 2022:

Robert Lewandowski wants to play alongside Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a fruitful year with club and country.

Robert Lewandowski has expressed a desire to play alongside Lionel Messi. The Argentinean has been in stellar form for PSG this season.

He completed his collection of major trophies in club and international football earlier this month by winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 35-year-old was on magnificent form for La Albiceleste, racking up seven goals and three assists in seven games across competitions. That further cemented his status as one of the greatest players of all time.

Messi also won the World Cup Golden Ball for his efforts, becoming the only player to win the accolade twice, having also won it in 2014. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner subsequently earned praise from Lewandowski.

Speaking recently, the Barcelona striker said that every striker in the world would want to play alongside Messi.

"It’s not up to me. Of course, we see that now he plays more like a playmaker, maybe he scores less goals and gives more passes to his teammates, but he still scores them. But compared to other times, he is now the player that any striker would dream of playing alongside,” said Lewandowski.

Lewandowski went on to tip the Argentinean to win his eighth Ballon d'Or award next year.

"Of course. There is maybe one more player playing for the same club, but there is only one World Cup that decides who is going to win it this season, and Leo is now in the top position, for sure, because of what he has achieved, which means everything to him. Now he can enjoy it," said Lewandowski.

Messi has amassed 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 appearances across competitions for the Parisians this season.

Diego Simeone provides Joao Felix update

Joao Felix (second from left) is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

Diego Simeone has hinted that Joao Felix is not indispensable to Atletico Madrid's cause.

The Portuguese forward is heavily linked with an exit from the Wanda Metropolitano in 2023, with widespread reports of a fallout with Simeone. PSG are among the clubs monitoring the situation with interest.

"I only focus on Atléti to win. Our CEO words on João's future? Whatever has to happen, will happen. Here no one is untouchable".

Speaking recently, as cited by PSG Talk, Simeone also admitted that Felix is a very important player for Los Rojiblancos.

"No one is essential, no one. Things will be the way they have to be. He is a very important player, who had a good World Cup. He contributed in (Portugal’s) goals and in the role that (Fernando Santos) gave him. I hope we can give him the serenity and joy so that he can prove all that we saw (of him) at the World Cup," said Simeone.

The Parisians remain interested in upgrading their attack and have set their sights on the 23-year-old Felix.

PSG's Neymar makes Brazil decision

Neymar wants to continue his association with his national team.

Neymar is eager to feature in the 2026 World Cup with Brazil, according to Terra via PSG Talk.

The 30-year-old endured a difficult time at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with the Selecao failing to progress beyond the quarterfinals. Neymar's future association with the national side remains under doubt following the frustrating experience.

However, the Brazilian feels inspired by Messi, who won the World Cup this year at the age of 35 years.

Neymar could still have a lot to offer in four years and wants to go for the top prize at the grant event in 2026. The 30-year-old has been in exceptional form for PSG this season, registering 15 goals and 12 assists in 20 games across competitions.

