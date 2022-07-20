PSG Transfer News Roundup: Robert Lewandowski turned down move to Paris; club offering Neymar for Manchester City midfielder, and more - July 19, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will travel to the Japan National Stadium on Wednesday to face Kawasaki in the first game of their pre-season tour of Japan. New manager Christophe Galtier will look to use the opportunity to embed his philosophy into the squad.

Meanwhile, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed that Robert Lewandowski turned down a move to Paris to join the Blaugrana. Elsewhere, the Parisians are ready to offer Neymar in return for a Manchester City midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 19, 2022:

Robert Lewandowski turned down move to PSG, says Joan Laporta

Robert Lewandowski will ply his trade at the Camp Nou next season.

Joan Laporta has revealed that Robert Lewandowski turned down PSG and Chelsea to move to the Camp Nou. The Polish striker left Bayern Munich this summer and had the chance to strike up a mouth-watering partnership with Lionel Messi in Paris. However, the 33-year-old ended up at the Camp Nou instead.

Speaking recently, Laporta revealed that Lewandowski rejected lucrative offers to join the Blaugrana.

“We competed with PSG and Chelsea for Lewandowski, and he wanted to come to us; we must thank him because he gets less money from us,” said Laporta.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Joan Laporta has revealed that Robert Lewandowski rejected PSG and Chelsea's advances in favour of joining Barcelona. He also took a lower salary in order to sign for Barça.



(Source: press conference) Joan Laporta has revealed that Robert Lewandowski rejected PSG and Chelsea's advances in favour of joining Barcelona. He also took a lower salary in order to sign for Barça.(Source: press conference) 🚨 Joan Laporta has revealed that Robert Lewandowski rejected PSG and Chelsea's advances in favour of joining Barcelona. He also took a lower salary in order to sign for Barça. (Source: press conference) https://t.co/WoZwgFXTUP

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Lewandowski had a verbal agreement in place with the La Liga giants since February.

“Zahavi and Lewandowski gave their word to Barcelona since the end of February and have never disrespected that pact: three-year contract with the option of another year on top of that,” said Romano.

He added:

“Lewandowski rejected Chelsea and PSG, who wanted to try to make a proposal. Lewandowski wanted to have an experience in La Liga; he considers Barcelona an extraordinary club and has received numerous calls from Xavi; all this has made a difference; he would never have considered any other club.”

Parisians offering Neymar for Bernardo Silva

Manchester City have been offered the chance to sign Neymar.

The Parisians are ready to offer Neymar to Manchester City in exchange for Bernardo Silva, according to Le Parisien via Caught Offside.

The Brazilian’s future at the Parc des Princes is up in the air this summer. Recent reports have claimed that the Parisians are ready to offload him. The Parisians were hoping to use Neymar to get their hands on Bernardo Silva, who has been outstanding for City recently.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG offered Neymar to Manchester City in recent weeks!



The English club REJECTED the chance to sign the Brazilian.



(Source: PSG offered Neymar to Manchester City in recent weeks!The English club REJECTED the chance to sign the Brazilian.(Source: @le_Parisien_PSG 🚨 PSG offered Neymar to Manchester City in recent weeks! The English club REJECTED the chance to sign the Brazilian. ❌🇧🇷 (Source: @le_Parisien_PSG) https://t.co/y8t6eesWtu

However, the Cityzens have turned down the option. City manager Pep Guardiola has already roped in Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez this summer. Despite Neymar’s superstar status, the Spanish manager might have opted against pursing the Brazilian due to his age and injury history. Guardiola could also be loath to lose Bernardo Silva, who's an important member of his starting XI.

Sergio Ramos heaps praise on Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti has consistently been the star of the show at the Parc des Princes.

Sergio Ramos has lavished praise on Marco Verratti. The Italian midfielder recently completed a decade at the Parc des Princes. He has been an omnipresent in their starting XI during his time with the Parisians, racking up 378 appearances across competitions.

Speaking to PSG TV on the occasion, Ramos called Verratti 'world-class'.

“Marco Verratti, on the field, is a very supportive player, very generous, who runs when his teammates can’t. A decisive player who gives balance to PSG and to the Italian national team. He is a world-class player,” said Ramos.

Verratti has won 28 titles with the Parisians.

