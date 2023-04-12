PSG Transfer News Roundup: Robert Lewandowski wants Lionel Messi at Barcelona; Hugo Ekitike wants to stay, and more - April 12, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to battle Lens in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday (April 15) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier's team are leading the title race after 30 games, while their opponents are six points behind in second.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski has expressed a desire to play alongside Parisians attacker Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, Hugo Ekitike wants to stay with the Ligue 1 giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on April 12, 2023:

Robert Lewandowski wants Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Lionel Messi is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Robert Lewandowski is hoping that he can play alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona next season.

The Argentinean's contract with PSG is about to run out in a few months, but the Parisians have failed to extend his stay. Barcelona remain heavily linked with a move for their most famous player, who's reportedly warming up to a return to his old hunting ground.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, joined the Blaugrana last summer and has been an instant hit at the Camp Nou. Speaking recently, the Polish striker said that Messi belongs to Barcelona.

"If he comes back to Barcelona, it will not only be for the fans but for the players something amazing because his place is here in Barcelona," said Lewandowski.

He added:

"I don't know what's going on. ... I hope that next season we can play together because I know that Leo is the guy who can do (create) something from nothing, and, of course, we need those kinds of players, for sure. For me, I say that Lionel Messi always belongs to Barcelona."

Messi has been in red-hot form for the Parisians this season, registering 19 goals and 18 assists in 34 games across competitions.

Hugo Ekitike wants to stay

Hugo Ekitike is eager to stay with PSG, despite a tough start to life in Paris, according to Foot Mercato via Get Football News France.

The Frenchman joined the Parisians last summer from Reims, on a loan deal with an obligation to buy. However, his stay at the Parc des Princes has hardly been rosy. The 20-year-old has managed just four goals in 27 games and has struggled to nail down a place in the starting XI.

Ekitike has been backed to move on to greener pastures at the end of the season. However, the Frenchman is determined to succeed with the Ligue 1 champions. With Neymar out injured and Messi's future up in the air, PSG are not considering his departure either.

Jonathan Johnson backs PSG to sign Rayan Cherki

Rayan Cherki is wanted in Paris.

Journalist Jonathan Johnson reckons PSG could return for Rayan Cherki at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old is among the hottest talents in French football and has been impressive with Lyon this season. The French attacking midfielder has four goals and five assists from 32 appearances across competitions.

In his column for PSG Talk, Johnson said that the Parisians will be eager to team Cherki up with Kylian Mbappe.

"Perhaps most interesting of all, given that PSG has already tried for him, is versatile OL attacking talent Cherki who will surely be a target again this summer. Still, only 19 despite approaching 100 senior appearances, the opportunity to snare him could be opening up with Lyon against it to secure European qualification now that they have crashed out of the Coupe de France," wrote Johnson.

He added:

"Cherki will be in demand, given his skillset, but the chance to be part of a rebuilt attacking unit alongside Mbappe might appeal — especially as part of an influx of French talent.”

Recent reports have suggested that the Ligue 1 champions are altering their transfer strategy and will now target talented young French players.

