PSG Transfer News Roundup: Robert Pires assesses Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe partnership; Sergio Ramos wants to stay, and more - March 3, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) face Nantes at the Parc des Princes on Saturday (March 4) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier’s men are leading the title race after 25 games.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal winger Robert Pires has shed light on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe’s relationship on the pitch. Elsewhere, defender Sergio Ramos wants to stay with the Parisians.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on March 3, 2023.

Robert Pires assesses Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe relationship

Lionel Messi (right) and Kylian Mbappe have been unstoppable together this season

Robert Pires reckonsLionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have altered their game to suit each other.

The two men were the architects of perhaps one of the greatest FIFA World Cup final last December. Although the Argentinean came up on top, the two have maintained a cordial relationship at PSG.

Sholy Nation Sports @Sholynationsp Kylian Mbappe: 2 goals & 1 assists (9.4)

Lionel Messi: 1 goal & 2 assists (9.3)



This Duo. Kylian Mbappe: 2 goals & 1 assists (9.4)Lionel Messi: 1 goal & 2 assists (9.3)This Duo. 🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappe: 2 goals & 1 assists (9.4)🇦🇷 Lionel Messi: 1 goal & 2 assists (9.3)This Duo. 🔥 https://t.co/sEKUKrq1Z8

Mbappe has flourished this season alongside Messi, who has also been in top form.

The two players have struck up a devastating partnership on the pitch and ran riot against Marseille last weekend. Speaking to Le Parisien, as cited by PSG Talk, Pires said that seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi has accepted Mbappe as the leader on the pitch.

“From the outside, I have the impression that everyone has evolved and changed their attitude in contact with the other. Kylian has become more selfless in the game. And having been the king of Barcelona, Messi gives the impression of having accepted Kylian as the boss of the pitch in Paris and put himself at his service. It’s a mark of intelligence and humility since that’s what makes them win,” said Pires.

He added:

“It’s silly to say, but it’s the reality; they play the same football. It works because not only do they have the same ideas (and) the same conception of the game but also because there is an obvious feeling between them. As soon as one can please the other, he does. And if there is the possibility for the one who has been served to give the room change to the other, that is done naturally, too.”

Messi has amassed 17 goals and 16 assists in 28 games across competitions for the Parisians this season.

Sergio Ramos wants to stay at PSG

Sergio Ramos (right) is hoping to secure a new contract at the Parc des Princes.

Sergio Ramos wants to extend his association with PSG, despite interest from the Middle East, according to L’Equipe via PSG Talk.

The Spanish defender is in the final few months of his contract with the Ligue 1 giants but hasn’t been offered a new deal yet. The Parisians want to assess the 36-year-old’s performances at the end of the season before coming to a decision.

PSG Report @PSG_Report | First exchanges for Sergio Ramos’s contract extension have already taken place & he wants to continue at Paris. Currently, talks between PSG & Ramos’s camp are on stand-by. Relationship between both parties are fluid, clear & it was agreed not to rush a decision. … twitter.com/i/web/status/1… | First exchanges for Sergio Ramos’s contract extension have already taken place & he wants to continue at Paris. Currently, talks between PSG & Ramos’s camp are on stand-by. Relationship between both parties are fluid, clear & it was agreed not to rush a decision. 🚨🚨| First exchanges for Sergio Ramos’s contract extension have already taken place & he wants to continue at Paris. Currently, talks between PSG & Ramos’s camp are on stand-by. Relationship between both parties are fluid, clear & it was agreed not to rush a decision. 🇪🇸🔎… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/rcrhDUJ75I

Al Nassr are planning to reunite Ramos with his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Ramos would prefer to stay at the Parc des Princes.

The recent Achilles injury to Presnel Kimpembe could tilt the tide in the Spaniard’s favour. However, with Milan Skriniar set to arrive this summer, the 36-year-old could struggle for game time next season. Ramos has registered two goals and an assist in 33 appearances across competitions this season.

Parisians ready for Bayern Munich, says Danilo Pereira

Danilo Pereira believes his team are ready to give everything against Bayern Munich.

Danilo Pereira says PSG are ready to face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. The Ligue 1 champions are trailing 1-0 in the tie and face the Bavarians at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday (March 8) in a season-defining game.

B/R Football @brfootball PSG manager Christophe Galtier announces that Neymar will miss the second leg of their Champions League tie with Bayern Munich.



He hasn't played since picking up an injury on February 19 🤕 PSG manager Christophe Galtier announces that Neymar will miss the second leg of their Champions League tie with Bayern Munich. He hasn't played since picking up an injury on February 19 🤕 https://t.co/iZ741O2lwB

Speaking to Agence France-Presse, as relayed by PSG Talk, Pereira said that the Parisians are both mentally and physically prepared for the game.

“Mentally, we know we weren’t there (in the first leg). But we have changed. Now, mentally, we are ready and physically; everything will be ready too. I think that’s what was missing. The group spoke to each other, not only between us but with the coach and all the staff,” said Pereira.

He added:

“I think that time passed because we all talked together about what we should do and the things we didn’t do well. If we lose, we are eliminated; if we win, we pass; that’s how we should approach this match (the return match). We have to go to Munich with the mentality of giving everything, like in Marseille.”

The Ligue 1 champions will hope that Messi and Mbappe can turn on the magic against the Bundesliga giants.

Poll : 0 votes