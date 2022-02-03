PSG Transfer News Roundup: Ronaldo Nazario reveals what makes Lionel Messi ‘extraordinary’; Parisians prepare lucrative contract for Zinedine Zidane, and more - 3 February 2022

PSG will be desperate to overcome the disappointment of their French Cup defeat against Nice in midweek when they face Lille on Sunday in Ligue 1. The Parisians are atop the league standings after 22 games, 19 points ahead of their opponents and 11 clear of second-placed Nice.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo Nazario has heaped praise on PSG’s star attacker Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Parisians are reportedly preparing a lucrative contract for Zinedine Zidane.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 3rd February 2022:

Ronaldo Nazario reveals what makes Lionel Messi’ extraordinary’

Ronaldo Nazario has revealed the secret to Lionel Messi’s success. The Brazilian is widely regarded as one of the finest strikers in the history of the beautiful game. He has now labelled seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi as an extraordinary player.

The Argentinian has endured a difficult time since joining the Parisians last summer. He has struggled in Ligue 1, finding the back of the net just once in 12 games. However, he has lit up the Champions League, scoring five times in as many games. The 34-year-old is widely hailed as one of the greatest players the world has ever seen.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Ronaldo Nazario: "Messi is extraordinary, he has strength and speed. Messi is hungry for goals, then he is good off the pitch like all the players of this generation, unlike our era." Ronaldo Nazario: "Messi is extraordinary, he has strength and speed. Messi is hungry for goals, then he is good off the pitch like all the players of this generation, unlike our era." https://t.co/SYMuGjw10E

Speaking to Christian Vieri on the Italian’s Bobo TV Twitch show, Ronaldo said that Messi’s strength, speed and hunger for goals make him extraordinary. The Brazilian also lauded the 34-year-old for his off-the-pitch conduct.

“(Messi) is extraordinary; he has strength, speed and physical strength. Messi is hungry for goals; then he is good off the pitch like all (players) of this generation, unlike us,” said Ronaldo.

PSG prepare lucrative contract for Zinedine Zidane

The Parisians are ready to present Zinedine Zidane a lucrative offer to take charge at the club.

The club’s hierarchy is convinced that the Frenchman can take the Ligue 1 giants to the pinnacle of success. The French side are ready to offer Zidane a salary package far more than the €12 million per year he earned at Real Madrid.

The Parisians are also willing to give the legendary Frenchman absolute power over sporting matters. Zidane could be assisted by Arsene Wenger at the Parc des Princes if he takes charge. The former Arsenal manager is tipped to replace Leonardo as the Parisians’ new sporting director.

Tanguy Ndombele opens up on failed Parc des Princes move

Tanguy Ndombele has opened up on his failed move to PSG. The Frenchman was close to a move to the Parc des Princes in January.

Unfortunately, the deal failed to materialise, as the Ligue 1 giants were unable to offload a player to make room in their squad for Ndombele. The 25-year-old eventually ended up joining Lyon on loan.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



There’s a buy option clause worth €65m included into Ndombele loan deal contracts. Tanguy Ndombele on his move to OL: “I had 5 different managers at Tottenham. I needed something else - but I still belong to Tottenham, I may still play there next year”.There’s a buy option clause worth €65m included into Ndombele loan deal contracts. Tanguy Ndombele on his move to OL: “I had 5 different managers at Tottenham. I needed something else - but I still belong to Tottenham, I may still play there next year”. 🇫🇷 #THFCThere’s a buy option clause worth €65m included into Ndombele loan deal contracts. https://t.co/GSYtKf1naQ

Speaking at a recent press conference after his move, Ndombele aimed a thinly veiled dig at the Parisians.

“There have been discussions with a lot of clubs, but a gap between words and action. I have three and a half months before the end of the season, and Lyon is not bad for me. I left through the front door, and it’s a risk to come back. I took that risk,” said Ndombele.

“I think I’m a better player than when I left. I learned in England, even though it didn’t go well. I am better physically and mentally. (…) I have known five coaches in two and a half years. It’s not their fault, but I had a little trouble at Tottenham. I wanted something else. Lyon, as I know, is better for adaptation,” added Ndombele.

