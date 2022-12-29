PSG Transfer News Roundup: Sergi Roberto talks of Lionel Messi's Barcelona return; Parisians handed Milan Skriniar boost, and more - December 28, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will host Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday (December 28) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier’s team will be eager to pick up all three points to maintain their stranglehold on the league.

Meanwhile, Sergi Roberto has opened up on Lionel Messi’s proposed return to Barcelona. Elsewhere, the Parisians have received a boost in their pursuit of Milan Skriniar.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on December 28, 2022:

Sergi Roberto opens up on Lionel Messi return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup earlier this month.

Sergi Roberto reckons Barcelona will always be special to Lionel Messi. The Argentinean left the club in the summer of 2021 on a Bosman move to join PSG.

After a slow start to life in France, the 35-year-old has regained his form at the Parc des Princes this season. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has amassed 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 games across competitions this season.

Messi also enjoyed a brilliant 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, finally getting his hands on the coveted trophy.

With his Parisians contract expiring at the end of this season, speculation is ripe regarding his next move. The Ligue 1 champions want the player to extend his stay at the club, while Barcelona are eager to take him back to the Camp Nou. Inter Miami are also in the mix for the 35-year-old’s signature, but the player is yet to make a decision on his future.

Speaking recently, Roberto congratulated Messi on winning the World Cup.

"I wanted Leo to win the World Cup if Spain didn’t win. I’m happy for him. I congratulated Messi, but he has not responded to me yet," said Roberto.

Roberto added that Messi’s return to the Camp Nou is complicated.

"I want (Messi to return), but it’s complicated because I read that he will renew with PSG. I haven’t spoken to him, but I’m sure that he won’t like any other club as much as Barca. It’s his boyhood club," said Roberto.

The Argentinean scored seven goals and set up three more at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to win his second World Cup Golden Ball.

PSG receive Milan Skriniar boost

Milan Skriniar could leave the San Siro next year.

PSG have received a boost in their pursuit of Milan Skriniar. According to Sky Sport Italia via Sempre Inter, Inter Milan might not succeed in their attempts to tie the Slovakian to a new deal.

The 27-year-old has been outstanding for the Nerazzurri recently and is wanted at the Parc des Princes. Skriniar could help the club lay down succession plans for the eventual departure of Sergio Ramos, who is already on the wrong side of 30.

PSG wants to utilize the delay in Milan Skriniar's contract extension in Italy, and are looking to raise their offer for the defender.

PSG are planning to revive their interest in Inter defender Milan Skriniar in January.

The Slovakian was heavily linked with a move to Paris this summer, but the Serie A giants refused to let him leave.

The Slovakian was heavily linked with a move to Paris this summer, but the Serie A giants refused to let him leave.

Inter have been locked in negotiations with the player’s representatives for a while to help extend Skriniar’s star at the club. However, talks have failed to reach a conclusive end. The Serie A giants have offered a contract worth €6 million per year after tax, but the player is yet to respond.

Parisians yet to offer Sergio Ramos new contract

Sergio Ramos is edging closer to the end of his contract.

PSG are yet to hand Sergio Ramos a new deal, according to Mundo Deportivo via Football Espana.

The Spanish defender is in the final year of his current contract with the Parisians. The 36-year-old endured an injury ravaged debut season with the Ligue 1 champions after joining on a Bosman move in 2021.

Sergio Ramos since joining PSG:

31 Games played

0 Defeats



They haven't lost a single match when he's played!

Ramos has regained his form this season, but his fitness issues remain a concern. PSG were eager to renew his contract along with that of Messi in September.

While a new deal for Messi is just around the corner, there has been no discussion for the Spaniard yet. Ramos will be free to talk to potential suitors from January. The player turns 37 in March and has appeared 20 times for the French giants this season, registering a goal and an assist.

