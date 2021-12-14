PSG Transfer News Roundup: Sergio Ramos opens up on relationship with Lionel Messi; Parisians plotting summer move for Real Madrid star, and more - 14th December 2021

PSG have won 14 of their 18 games in Ligue 1 so far. The Parisians are 13 points clear atop the Ligue 1 table, although second-placed Marseille have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos has opened up on his relationship with Lionel Messi at PSG. Elsewhere, the Parisians are plotting a move for a Real Madrid star next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 14th December 2021.

Sergio Ramos opens up on relationship with Lionel Messi at PSG

Sergio Ramos has said that he has developed a cordial relationship with Lionel Messi (right) since joining PSG.

Sergio Ramos has said that he has developed a cordial relationship with Lionel Messi since joining PSG. The Spaniard and Messi joined the Parisians this summer. Ramos, a former Real Madrid captain, spent his entire career like seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi in Spain.

Messi rose through the ranks at Barcelona, and soon caught fire. Ramos and Real Madrid were often at the receiving end of Messi's brilliance. The 34-year-old regularly clashed with Ramos in umpteen El Clasicos.

However, things changed over the summer for both players. Messi had to leave his abode in the blink of an eye. Ramos also bid a tearful farewell to the club he loved. The two one-time arch-rivals were eventually united in Paris, with PSG convincing both players to move to the Parc des Princes.

Sergio Ramos has now opened up on sharing a dressing room with Lionel Messi. Speaking at a press conference, as relayed by PSG Talk, the Spaniard said that his relationship with Messi is based on mutual respect and admiration.

"Now we share a dressing room, and we have a very good relationship. We are trying to help PSG win. The objective is the Champions League, and both Messi and I will be able to contribute something. The relationship is one of admiration and respect on both sides," said Ramos.

Parisians plotting summer move for Vinicius Junior

PSG are planning to move for Vinicius Junior next summer.

PSG are planning to move for Vinicius Junior next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Brazilian has been in top form for Real Madrid this season. The 21-year-old has bagged 12 goals and nine assists from 23 appearances for Los Blancos this campaign.

The Parisians are aware that Vinicius is currently among the lowest earners at the Santiago Bernabeu. PSG are planning to lure the Brazilian with a blockbuster contract. The Parisians have already initiated contact with the player's representatives regarding Vinicius' possible move next summer.

Celta Vigo interested in Rafinha

Celta Vigo are interested in Rafinha.

Celta Vigo are interested in Rafinha, according to PSG Talk via AS. The Brazilian has dropped down the pecking order at PSG of late, and is not part of Mauricio Pochettino's plans. The Parisians are willing to offload him in January to raise funds for potential incomings.

Rafinha's current deal with PSG expires in 2023, and the Ligue 1 giants want to sell him to trim their wage book.

