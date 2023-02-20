PSG Transfer News Roundup: Sergio Ramos unsurprised by Lionel Messi quality; Parisians want AC Milan midfielder, and more - February 20, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a dramatic 4-3 win over Lille at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (February 19). Christophe Galtier’s team needed a 95th-minute Lionel Messi free-kick to secure all three points, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also getting on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos has said that he's no longer surprised by Lionel Messi's quality. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in an AC Milan midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on February 20, 2023:

Sergio Ramos unsurprised by Lionel Messi quality

Lionel Messi scored another free-kick on Sunday.

Sergio Ramos has said that he's no longer surprised by Lionel Messi’s ability to decide games.

The Argentinean scored a stunning free-kick in the final minutes of the game on Sunday to help PSG snatch a win from the jaws of defeat. The 35-year-old has been in outstanding form for the Parisians this season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lionel Messi has scored 40 league goals from outside the box since the 2017-18 season, 20 more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues Lionel Messi has scored 40 league goals from outside the box since the 2017-18 season, 20 more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues 😳🚀 https://t.co/RK9xEOzgsI

Messi led Argentina to a glorious triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has shown no signs of slowing down this season and continues to be decisive for the Ligue 1 champions.

After the win on Sunday, as cited by PSG Talk, Ramos said that's he's glad that the diminutive magician is in his team.

“I am no longer surprised by Messi. At Barca, he was used to deciding games like he did today. I am glad that he is now in my team. Of course, it is better to have him as a teammate. Whoever you give Messi to choose for or against, the response is quick and sincere,” said Ramos.

Ramos also opened up on sharing a dressing room with Messi after years of playing against him in Spain.

“It is something that arouses a lot of curiosity, but we have the same goal: To win with PSG. We want to make the team better with our experience and good performances. My relationship with Messi is excellent. There is great respect among the players,” said Ramos.

The 35-year-old has amassed 16 goals and 14 assists in 27 games across competitions for PSG this season.

PSG want Charles De Ketelaere

Charles De Ketelaere is admired at Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Charles De Ketelaere, according to Jeunes Footeux via Sempre Milan.

The 21-year-old arrived at AC Milan with a lot of hype last year but has failed to live up to expectations. He's behind Brahim Diaz in the pecking order at the San Siro, and the Rossoneri are willing to cash in on him this year.

CDK90 👑 @DeKetelaere_HQ 🎙️ Pioli on Charles De Ketelaere:



"I think all he needs is a goal. He's young, he's a guy who was hoping to do more, a goal would mean a lot. It will come, he has opportunities. The qualities are there, we just have to keep believing in ourselves.” 🎙️ Pioli on Charles De Ketelaere:"I think all he needs is a goal. He's young, he's a guy who was hoping to do more, a goal would mean a lot. It will come, he has opportunities. The qualities are there, we just have to keep believing in ourselves.” https://t.co/GRwa2vrN0C

The Parisians are monitoring him with interest. Luis Campos has targeted younger players since taking over as the sporting director at the Parc des Princes.

De Ketelaere is exactly the kind of talent the Ligue 1 champions want at the club. PSG could move for the player at the end of the season but face competition from Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion for his services.

Christophe Galtier refuses to brand Neymar injury as bad luck

Neymar scored a goal and set up another on Sunday.

Christophe Galtier is adamant that Neymar’s recent injury is not bad luck. The Brazilian left the ground on a stretcher on Sunday after rolling his ankles. Scans have revealed that the 31-year-old didn’t sustain a fracture, but he remains a doubt for the games against Marseille and Bayern Munich.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“New ligament assessment will be carried out in 48 hours”, club confirms. PSG announce that Neymar suffers from a sprained ankle — the MRI performed today does not reveal a fracture.“New ligament assessment will be carried out in 48 hours”, club confirms. PSG announce that Neymar suffers from a sprained ankle — the MRI performed today does not reveal a fracture. 🚨🇧🇷 #PSG“New ligament assessment will be carried out in 48 hours”, club confirms. https://t.co/9hoF7EglqD

After the win, as relayed by 90 Min, Galtier blamed the busy schedule for Neymar’s injury.

“This is not bad luck. There are always reasons for injuries - the schedule, the sequence of games. It is never random. He is being examined to know the severity of his sprain. Of course, it complicates things, and that’s the way it is. We have to keep our heads down. We’re going to do it again, but with a victory. That is more pleasant,” said Galtier.

The Brazilian has registered 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 games across competitions for PSG this season.

