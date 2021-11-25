PSG Transfer News Roundup: Thierry Henry backs Lionel Messi to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or; Parisians prepare blockbuster offer for Real Madrid star, and more - 25th November 2021

Lionel Messi failed to inspire PSG to a win against Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Argentinean drew a blank as the Parisians succumbed 2-1 in Manchester despite Kylian Mbappe opening the scoring on the night. The loss meant PSG ceded top spot in the group to the Premier League giants, but still went through to the Round of 16

Meanwhile, Thierry Henry has tipped PSG star Messi to win the Ballon d'Or award this year. Elsewhere, PSG are preparing a blockbuster offer for a Real Madrid star.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 25th November 2021.

Thierry Henry backs Lionel Messi to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award

Thierry Henry believes Lionel Messi could win the Ballon d'Or award this year.

Thierry Henry believes Lionel Messi could win the Ballon d'Or award this year. The Argentinean is among the favourites for the coveted award after another stellar season. The 34-year-old helped Barcelona lift the Copa del Rey in his final season at the club.

Messi ended the La Liga campaign as the top scorer as well as the top assist maker in the league. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner continued his good form with Argentina over the summer. The PSG star guided La Albiceleste to the Copa America trophy, ending his trophy drought with his national team.

Lionel Messi left his mark in the tournament as well, finishing as the top scorer and the top assist provider. The 34-year-old was adjudged the Player of the tournament. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner then decided to join the Parisians this summer.

However, Lionel Messi has struggled since arriving at PSG. The 34-year-old endured a difficult start to life in Ligue 1, although he did finally score against Nantes last Saturday. Nevertheless, his former Barcelona teammate Henry believes Messi's performance with his national team makes the Argentinean the favourite for this year's Ballon d'Or award.

Speaking to CBS Sports Golazo, as relayed by The Mirror, the Frenchman backed Messi to lift the coveted award once again.

"Leo Messi will, I think (win it) because of finally winning the Copa America with Argentina," said Henry.

PSG prepare blockbuster offer for Vinicius Junior

PSG are preparing a bumper offer for Vinicius Junior.

PSG are preparing a bumper offer for Vinicius Junior, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Brazilian has been outstanding for Real Madrid this season. The Parisians are impressed with his performances, and want him at the Parc des Princes.

PSG hope to beat Los Blancos in their own game by targeting one of their stars. The Parisians are willing to offer the 21-yeat-old a lucrative deal that would see him earn a net annual salary of €18 million. Vinicius Junior is currently one of the lowest earners at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane not interested in taking charge of PSG midseason

Zinedine Zidane doesn't want to take charge of PSG in the middle of the season.

Zinedine Zidane doesn't want to take charge of PSG in the middle of the season, according to PSG Talk via AS. The Parisians have made the Frenchman their preferred choice to take over if Mauricio Pochettino leaves. The Argentinean is linked with the managerial job at Manchester United.

However, Zidane doesn't want to take over the reins at PSG at the moment. The Frenchman is tied to other projects, and wants to assess his options before taking a decision.

