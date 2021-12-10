PSG Transfer News Roundup: Thierry Henry explains why Lionel Messi has struggled at the Parisians; club interested in Real Madrid midfielder, and more - 10th December 2021

PSG are preparing to face Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The Parisians are atop the league table after 17 games, 11 points ahead of second-placed Rennes. In the Champions League, they are through to the Round of 16, finishing behind group winners Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Thierry Henry has opened up on why Lionel Messi has struggled at PSG. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in an Uruguayan midfielder who plays for Real Madrid.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 10th December 2021.

Thierry Henry explains why Lionel Messi has struggled at PSG

Thierry Henry has added an emotional angle to Lionel Messi's struggles at PSG.

The Argentinean left Barcelona this summer to join the Parisians. However, the 34-year-old has only shown fleeting glimpses of his Barcelona form at the Parc des Princes.

Messi has plundered five goals in as many games in the Champions League for PSG. However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored just once in nine games in Ligue 1. However, Henry has said that Messi's struggles could be due to the pain of an abrupt culmination of a lengthy association with Barcelona.

Speaking to GQ, as relayed by The Mirror, Henry said:

"When you leave a place that you've been at a young age for a very long time, that you never thought you were going to leave, it takes a lot out of you emotionally. You need to realise and understand where you are, adapt to a new league and adapt to a new team and digest the move.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner wanted to extend his stay at the Camp Nou. However, Barcelona could not offer him a contract extension without falling foul of La Liga's financial fair play rules. The Argentinean had joined the Blaugrana as a 13-year-old, and was in tears during his farewell press conference. He said at the time of his exit:

"This is really difficult for me after so many years, being here my entire life. I'm not ready for this. This year, my family were convinced we were going to stay here at home."

"You saw he (Lionel Messi) cried when he left; those were not fake tears. He cried. It takes a little time to adapt and understand, even if you are him. But you need to understand that the guy is a human being also," said Henry.

Despite Messi's underwhelming returns, Henry is hopeful the player would turn things around at PSG, saying:

"Leaving Barcelona, it's still raw for him. But I believe he will turn it over. I hope he will turn it up. I'm confident in him."

Parisians interested in Federico Valverde

PSG are interested in Federico Valverde.

PSG are interested in Federico Valverde, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Uruguayan midfielder was tipped to achieve great things at Real Madrid. However, he is disillusioned by the lack of game time at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Parisians are looking to capitalise on that and prise him away from Madrid.

PSG are looking to upgrade their midfield next year. Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gueye are no longer young, while Marco Verratti's injury woes have refused to subside. The Parisians want to make Valverde a mainstay in their midfield, but could face competition from Bayern Munich for his services.

Tottenham Hotspur planning move for Mauro Icardi

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to sign Mauro Icardi.

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to sign Mauro Icardi, according to Sport Witness via L'Equipe.

The Argentinean is frustrated by the lack of opportunities at PSG, and wants to leave in January. The Parisians are willing to consider his sale, as the 28-year-old has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Messi.

PSG want €50 million for Icardi, as they look to recoup money from his sale. However, the Parisians could be willing to let him leave for less.

