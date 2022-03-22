PSG Transfer News Roundup: Thierry Henry slams fans for booing Lionel Messi; Parisians urged to sack Mauricio Pochettino, and more - 21 March 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) failed to impress against AS Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The Parisians succumbed to a 0-3 defeat but remain atop the league table, 12 points clear of second-placed Marseille.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry has slammed fans for booing Lionel Messi during the Parisians' league game against Bordeaux. Elsewhere, a French football pundit has urged the French giants to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 21st March 2022:

Thierry Henry slams fans for booing Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has endured a difficult time at the Parc des Princes so far.

Thierry Henry has slammed PSG fans for turning on Lionel Messi in the league game against Bordeaux.

The Argentinean has struggled since arriving in Paris. His misery was compounded by a Round of 16 exit against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. The premature departure from the tournament forced fans to turn on the 34-year-old legend.

However, Henry believes the reaction from the fans was not justified. While Messi has not lit up Ligue 1 - scoring just twice in 18 games - he has been one of the most productive players in the league. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has the joint-most assists (10) in Ligue 1, though, along with teammate Kylian Mbappe and Rennes' Benjamin Bourigeaud.

The Argentinean missed the defeat to Monaco due to illness, and perhaps his absence was felt by the Parisians on the pitch.

LOAL @loal_worldwide Thierry Henry perfectly explains why PSG fans don't deserve Lionel Messi. Thierry Henry perfectly explains why PSG fans don't deserve Lionel Messi.🐐 https://t.co/bNqAqycDTb

After the game, as relayed by The Mirror, Henry said that the Parisians created nothing in the absence of Messi.

"Last week, PSG fans booed Messi. How can you boo the greatest of all-time? The guy that has assisted the most goals in Ligue 1 (this season)? Today, without Messi, the team created nothing,” said Henry.

Eric Rabesandratana urges PSG to sack Mauricio Pochettino

French football pundit Eric Rabesandratana has urged PSG to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentinean has endured a difficult campaign with the Parisians so far and suffered another setback on Sunday.

Speaking on France Bleu Paris, as cited by PSG Talk, Rabesandratana said that a new face would help prepare the team for next season.

“I know Mauricio Pochettino well, especially the person. It’s a complicated situation. Inevitably, when we observe his work, it does not correspond to the expectations of PSG. We are waiting to know if he will continue, especially by the end of the season,” said Rabesandratana.

He continued:

“I think it would be interesting to change coach now because there is a little time left. What would be good is that we use this time for the preparation and adaptation of a new coach. In the integration plan and to save time, this could be positive."

Pochettino is widely tipped to join Manchester United next season, having largely underwhelmed in his stint at the Parc des Princes. Zinedine Zidane is expected to arrive at the club if the Argentinian leaves.

Kylian Mbappe urges teammates to remain professional

Kylian Mbappe failed to find the back of the net on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappe has urged his teammates to remain professional after the 0-3 defeat against Monaco in Ligue 1. The Frenchman failed to get going in a game where PSG were second-best all night.

After the game, as relayed by The Mirror, Mbappe sounded determined to help the Parisians lift their tenth league title, eighth in ten years.

“We lost to a great team who are playing to get into Europe. They (Monaco) were determined and carried out their game plan. I hope they get into Europe. They deserved to win. The goal is to go for the 10th league title. The rest doesn't matter,” said Mbappe.

The attacker continued:

"Even if we win 8-0 or 9-0, people will still be thinking about the Champions League. We must remain professional and respect each other. We have to respect the fans who support us, the people and our families. You have to respect yourself if you have a shred of respect for what you do."

Mbappe has been one of the sole shining lights in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the Parisians, netting 26 times across competitions. However, he is widely tipped to join Real Madrid as a free agent this summer.

Edited by Bhargav