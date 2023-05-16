PSG Transfer News Roundup: Thiery Henry wants Lionel Messi at Barcelona; Bernardo Silva ready to join Parisians, and more - May 16, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are within touching distance of the Ligue 1 trophy this season. Christophe Galtier’s side remain atop the league after 35 games, six points ahead of second-placed Lens.

Meanwhile, Thierry Henry wants Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona. Elsewhere, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is ready to move to Paris. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on May 16, 2023:

Thiery Henry wants Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Lionel Messi is yet to make a decision on his future.

Former Barcelona striker Thierry Henry wants Lionel Messi to return to the Camp Nou this summer.

The Argentinean is in the final months of his contract with PSG but hasn’t signed an extension yet. The Blaugrana are eager to secure his services on a Bosman move at the end of the season.

Speaking recently, Henry also criticised Parisians’ fans for whistling at Messi during the Ligue 1 win against Ajaccio.

“I understand the whistles, but I don’t have to accept them. It’s not the first time they’ve whistled him. People will say that he deserved this or that. But PSG’s problem isn’t Messi. For me, personally, he made me win things that I had been looking to win for a long time,” said Henry.

He continued:

“But I come back to the fact that no one should miss a practice. I can understand the whistles because no one should be above an institution. But it has to be like that all the time with the rules. And rarely have I seen a team that becomes champions having players that are whistled at.”

Henry went on to insist that Messi isn’t the problem at Paris and urged his former teammate to return to Barcelona

“When you miss a training session, you are sanctioned. But the real division is between the fans and the Qatari era. Messi was never a problem.

"I played with him, and he was always a solution. He was a world champion, and he didn’t grow old in two months. Yes, he won’t be staying at PSG. I would like him to return to Barca because when I see Messi, I see Barca,” said Henry.

Messi is also being eyed by Inter Miami, who want to take him to the MLS.

Bernardo Silva ready to join PSG

Bernardo Silva has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

Bernardo Silva is willing to join PSG at the end of the season, according to Blue Moon via PSG Talk.

The Portuguese is a target for the Parisians this summer, with the club eyeing the player as a possible replacement for Messi. The 28-year-old has enjoyed an exceptional run with Manchester City since arriving in 2017 but is looking for a fresh challenge this summer.

Silva is reportedly enticed by a move to Paris and could consider a return to Ligue 1 should the French giants submit a proposal. The Cityzens are willing to let him leave at the end of the season but want at least €80 million for his services. Apart from the Ligue 1 champions, Barcelona are also interested in the 28-year-old.

Parisians could offload Achraf Hakimi this summer

Achraf Hakimi could leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

PSG could offload Achraf Hakimi if they receive a suitable bid, according to journalist Jonathan Johnson. The Moroccan right-back hasn’t been in his element recently and is linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes.

In his column for PSG Talk, Johnson said that the Parisians could use Hakimi to raise funds for the summer.

“Hakimi’s off-field issues are well documented, and despite his close relationship with (Kylian) Mbappe, questions have still been asked regarding his disappointing form for much of his time at Parc des Princes. There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and that ordinarily, he will part of the build towards the future,” wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“Equally, though, a significant offer could tempt PSG to cash in this summer and avoid any potential future headaches with Hakimi. Sure, there is a sizable risk that Mbappe gets upset, but there is little choice for the Ligue 1 leaders if an offer arrives, which could aid a wide-reaching rebuild, which would ultimately be to the France international’s benefit.”

The Moroccan has been recently linked with a return to Real Madrid.

Poll : 0 votes