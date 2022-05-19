PSG Transfer News Roundup: Thilo Kehrer opens up on playing alongside Lionel Messi; Angel Di Maria set to join Juventus, and more - 18 May 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have won Ligue 1 under Mauricio Pochettino this season. However, the Argentinean failed to guide his team to UEFA Champions League glory.

Meanwhile, Thilo Kehrer has opened up on playing alongside Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, Angel Di Maria is set to join Juventus this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 18 May 2022:

Thilo Kehrer opens up on playing alongside Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has won Ligue 1 this season,

German defender Thilo Kehrer has opened up on playing alongside Lionel Messi at PSG.

The Argentinean moved to the Parc des Princes last summer after Barcelona opted not to tie him down to a new deal. The 34-year-old has struggled to reach his usual level on the pitch since arriving in France, netting only 11 times across competitions. He did play a role in the Parisians' Ligue 1 triumph, though, contributing six strikes and 13 assists.

Team Leo @TeamLeo10i Lionel Messi has 31 goal contributions in 34 starts this season. Lionel Messi has 31 goal contributions in 34 starts this season. https://t.co/QpJ51aQyBk

The Argentinean, though, failed to inspire the Parisians against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, missing a penalty in the first leg. Despite his topsy turvy season, the 34-year-old has managed to leave a mark on his teammates.

Speaking to Bein Sports, as relayed by PSG Talk, Kehrer showered praise on the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, saying:

“He is the player who has perhaps left the most mark on the history of football. When he is on the field, he facilitates the game for everyone, and for the moment, it is something extraordinary. If you think about it, it’s really something crazy to play in a team with Messi, Neymar, Mbappe, Sergio Ramos."

Angel Di Maria set to join Juventus

Angel Di Maria could be heading to Turin this summer.

Angel Di Maria is set to join Juventus this summer, according to PSG Talk via Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Argentinean’s current contract with PSG expires at the end of the season. Di Maria has been integral to the club’s recent success and has the most assists (118) in the Parisians’ history. He has also scored 92 times in 294 games since arriving in the summer of 2015. However, the French giants have opted not to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.

GOAL @goal Angel Di Maria will join Juventus after his PSG contract expires this summer 🖤🤍 Angel Di Maria will join Juventus after his PSG contract expires this summer 🖤🤍 https://t.co/YxVOBJgjkw

The Argentinean is not short of options, though, with the Bianconeri acting swiftly to secure his signature.

Di Maria will put pen to paper on a two-year contract worth €10 million per year, including bonuses. He also has the option of a one-year deal with an annual salary of €8 million. Di Maria wants to stay in Europe for at least one more season to help his preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Paul Pogba negotiating with both PSG and Juventus

Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United this summer

Paul Pogba is negotiating with the Parisians and Juventus over a possible move this summer, according to The Mirror.

The French midfielder is all set to leave Manchester United as a free agent at the end of the season. The Parisians are eager to take the 28-year-old to the Parc des Princes. They are planning to bolster their squad after another disappointing campaign in Europe.

Pogba has been identified as a possible target, and the Ligue 1 champions are ready to offer him a contract worth £350,000 per week. However, the player’s former employer Juventus are also in the race for his signature. While they cannot match the salary offered by PSG, the Bianconeri are hoping that their relationship with Pogba can help them snap him up.

