PSG Transfer News Roundup: Uruguay advised to treat Lionel Messi like Diego Maradona of '86; Real Madrid star wanted by Parisians, and more - 11th November 2021

PSG are concerned about the fitness of Lionel Messi. The Argentinean has missed the last two games for the Parisians due to injury. However, he has been called up to his nation's squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Uruguay have been advised to treat Lionel Messi like Diego Maradona of '86. Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in a Real Madrid defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 11th November 2021.

Uruguay advised to treat Lionel Messi like Diego Maradona of '86

Uruguay have received advice on how to stop Lionel Messi when they take on Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

The PSG star is expected to feature against La Celeste, despite missing the last few games for the Parisians due to injury. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is determined to seal his nation's passage to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Uruguay will be worried about facing Lionel Messi, despite his indifferent form since joining PSG this summer. The Argentinean has been brilliant for the Parisians in the UEFA Champions League, but his league form has been nothing to write home about. However, he continues to be La Albiceleste's most lethal weapon.

Former Uruguay forward Sebastian Abreu believes his nation can stop Lionel Messi by treating him like Diego Maradona in the 1986 FIFA World Cup. The 45-year-old believes the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi, cannot be allowed to play his natural game.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, as relayed by PSG Talk, Abreu also pointed out that La Albiceleste could previously be stopped by keeping Messi quiet. However, he admitted that Argentina are now more of a collective entity under Lionel Scanloni.

“You have to treat him (Lionel Messi) like Diego in ’86. Before Scaloni, Argentina was only Messi: controlling him, you neutralised the game. Today there is a collective operation that strengthens individualities,” said Abreu.

Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy wanted by PSG

PSG are interested in Ferland Mend.

PSG are interested in Ferland Mendy, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The French defender, who spent a part of his formative years at the Parisians academy, joined Real Madrid in 2019. Mendy has appeared 76 times for Los Blancos across competitions since then, scoring thrice and setting up four others.

The 26-year-old has been impressive for the La Liga giants, so PSG are plotting his return to the Parc des Princes. The Parisians want to sign him in the summer of 2022, but might have to offload players to complete a deal for Mendy.

Sergio Ramos tipped to become PSG captain

Sergio Ramos has been backed to take the captain's armband at PSG

Sergio Ramos has been tipped to take the captain's armband at PSG by French football pundit Jerome Rothen. Ramos joined The Parisians this summer, but injuries have delayed his debut. However, Ramos is close to returning to full fitness, and could soon be seen in the colours of the Ligue 1 giants.

Speaking on Rothens' enflamme, as relayed by PSG Talk, Rothen heaped praise on Ramos.

“Sergio Ramos? Of course, he'll become the real leader of PSG. And I will even go even further; he must become the captain of PSG,” said Rothen.

