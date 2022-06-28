PSG Transfer News Roundup: Victor Font claims he would have retained Lionel Messi at Camp Nou; Parisians planning to offload 5 players, and more - June 28, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are expected to have a busy summer ahead. The Ligue 1 champions are likely to invest heavily in their squad after another disappointing run in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, former Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font has claimed that he would have retained Lionel Messi last summer. Elsewhere, the Parisians are planning to offload five players this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 28, 2022:

Victor Font claims he would have retained Lionel Messi at Camp Nou

Lionel Messi left Barcelona as a free agent last summer.

Victor Font believes he would have prevented Lionel Messi from leaving Barcelona last summer had he won the election.

The Argentinean left the Camp Nou as a free agent and joined PSG. His move to the Parc des Princes has not been very fruitful, with the 35-year-old struggling to come to terms with French football.

Messi ended the season with 11 goals from 34 games across competitions and was a shadow of his former self. Speaking to RAC1, Font said that he had plans to renew the Argentinean’s contract with the Blaugrana.

“We are really concerned right now. We had a plan for the first 100 days to make changes: reduce spending, bring in strategic partners, retain Messi. All that would have allowed us to reduce the debt, not increase it to €480m,” said Font.

He continued:

“We could have renewed Messi’s contract. The club had no plan for him; everything was improvised. He deserved to go out in style. From the moment he left, the club should have been thinking how Messi can return to Barça in 2023.”

Font went on to criticise Joan Laporta, the current Barcelona president.

“When you improvise, you don’t have a plan, and you’re not transparent. You make mistakes without meaning to, and you have a problem,” said Font.

He added:

“Entering the club without having a plan was suicide. We’re seeing constant ‘turns.’ This is not fixed by giving interviews. We could reach a situation where the ownership model is in risk. We are where we are because of all this.”

PSG planning to offload five players

Idrissa Gueye is among the players likely to be offloaded this summer.

PSG are planning to offload five players this summer, according to L’Equipe via PSG Talk.

New sporting director Luis Campos is ready to usher in a new era at the club with sweeping changes to the squad. Alphonse Areola has already been allowed to join West Ham United permanently, but he will hardly be the last man out the door this summer. Campos is also looking to offload Idrissa Gueye, Thilo Kehrer, Sergio Rico, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Abdou Diallo before the end of the window.

Both Kehrer and Gueye will enter the final year of their contracts next month. The Parisians are not looking to extend their stay at the club and want to cash in on the duo this summer. Their departure is likely to make room in the squad for more incomings ahead of the new season.

Juventus offered chance to sign Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi (left) could be on his way out of the Parc des Princes this summer.

Juventus have been offered the chance to sign Mauro Icardi this summer, according to La Repubblica via PSG Talk.

The Argentinean has failed to make a mark at the Parc des Princes, so Campos is looking to move him on this year. The 29-year-old is under contract with PSG till 2024 but could head back to Serie A this summer.

Icardi enjoyed decent success with Inter Milan over six seasons, scoring 124 goals in 219 games across competitions.

The Bianconeri could do with a striker of Icardi's experience as they prepare to work their way back to the top under manager Massimiliano Allegri. However, it's not clear if Juventus are interested in taking Icardi to Turin.

