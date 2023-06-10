PSG Transfer News Roundup: Wayne Rooney tips Lionel Messi for MLS success; club leading Kim Min-jae race, and more - June 10, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defended their Ligue 1 title in the recently concluded campaign. However, manager Christophe Galtier failed to inspire his team to UEFA Champions League glory.

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has backed attacker Lionel Messi to be a success at the MLS. Elsewhere, the Parisians are leading the race to sign Napoli defender Kim Min-jae.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 10, 2023:

Wayne Rooney tips Lionel Messi for MLS success

Lionel Messi will leave Paris this summer.

Wayne Rooney reckons Lionel Messi would have a huge impact in the MLS. The Argentinean has decided to join Inter Miami once his PSG contract expires at the end of the month.

The 35-year-old endured mixed times with the Parisians but has opted not to extend his stay. Barcelona were keen to secure his signature on a Bosman move, while the player was also eager to return to his Alma Mater.

However, the Blaugrana failed to chalk out a deal, prompting Miami to snoop in and get their man. Messi also turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia to move to the MLS.

Speaking recently, as cited by PSG Talk, Rooney was full of praise for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“It’s great to see Messi come to this league. Over the years, we’ve seen the impact of players like David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He’s arguably the greatest player of all time and recently won the World Cup pretty much on his own.

"He’s going to have a huge impact in (Inter) Miami and MLS. He’s a great signing, and I’m sure everyone is excited to that he is here,” said Rooney.

Messi is expected to propel the MLS into limelight.

PSG leading Kim Min-jae race

Kim Min-jae is wanted in Paris

PSG are leading the race to sign Kim Min-jae, according to The Telegraph. The South Korean defender has been rock-solid for Napoli this season, helping them to a historic Serie A triumph.

The 26-year-old’s performances have earned him admirers at clubs across the continent, with the Ligue 1 champions also on his list of suitors. Manchester United are interested in Kim as well, but it now appears that the Parisians have leapfrogged the Red Devils in the race.

PSG are in the market for a replacement for Sergio Ramos, who will leave the club as a free agent next month. Although the French giants are set to welcome Milan Skriniar on a Bosman move, the club remain keen for more reinforcements.

Kim has emerged as their ideal choice, and the player is likely to be available for £50 million this summer. However, the Parisians haven’t submitted an offer for the player yet.

Parisians eyeing Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen’s has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have turned their attention to Victor Osimhen to solve their attacking woes, according to Le Parisien via Sports Mole.

The Nigerian forward has been a revelation for Napoli this season, registering 31 goals and five assists in 39 games across competitions. His efforts were instrumental in the club’s Serie A triumph. With Messi gone and Neymar also likely to follow suit, the Parisians are eager to rope in a superstar to take over the goalscoring responsibilities.

Osimhen has emerged as the ideal candidate for the job, and the Ligue 1 champions are keen to bring him to the Parc des Prince. However, the Nigerian is also wanted by Manchester United, who want a new No. 9 this summer. Tottenham Hostpur striker Harry Kane is the club’s preferred choice, but the Red Devils also have Napoli's Victor Osimhen on their wishlist.

