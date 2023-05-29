PSG Transfer News Roundup: Xavi wants Lionel Messi at Barcelona; Kylian Mbappe set to stay, and more - May 29, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won Ligue 1 with a game to spare. Christophe Galtier’s team next face Clermont Foot at the Parc des Princes on Saturday (June 3) in the season finale.

Meanwhile, manager Xavi wants Parisians atttacker Lionel Messi at Barcelona next season. Elsewhere, striker Kylian Mbappe is set to stay with the Ligue 1 champions beyond the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on May 29, 2023:

Xavi wants Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Lionel Messi is likely to leave PSG this summer.

Barcelona manager Xavi has reiterated his desire to see Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou.

The Argentinean is set to become a free agent this summer, with his contract with PSG set to expire in just over a month. The Parisians want him to stay, but the 35-year-old has reportedly decided to leave.

The Blaugrana are eager to sign the player on a Bosman move at the end of the season. However, Messi is yet to make a decision on his future amid interest from Inter Miami as well as Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to SPORT, Xavi said that he has already informed club president Joan Laporta that he wants the Argentinean in his team next season.

“Yes, it makes sense to me. As far as I am concerned, which is at the football level, I am in charge of football at this club. For me, there is no doubt that if Messi returns, he will help our football,” said Xavi.

He continued:

“I have informed the president of this. I have no doubt, no doubt that he is going to help us because he continues to be a decisive footballer, because he is still hungry, because he is a winner, because he is a leader and because he is also a different, different player. We don’t have a Barca with talent within reach of 2010, for example.

Xavi went on to admit that it's up to Messi to make the final decision regarding a move.

“And what would Messi bring you? He would bring you talent. Last pass, set-pieces, goals … in the last third, differential player. Therefore, and in the way that I want to play, that we want to play in the staff; for me there is no doubt that he would contribute a lot to us, but it depends on him. In the end, I think that Leo has the upper hand at the moment. There is no doubt,” said Xavi.

The Argentinean has appeared 40 times across competitions for the Parisians this season, scoring 21 goals and setting up 20.

Kylian Mbappe set to stay at PSG

Kylian Mbappe’s future is the talk of the town.

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that he will be at PSG next season. The French forward is linked with a departure from the Parc des Princes ahead of the summer, with Real Madrid retaining their interest in his signature.

Los Blancos attempted to sign the player last summer, but the 24-year-old opted to sign a new deal with the Parisians. However, Mbappe’s contract with the Ligue 1 champions expires in just over the year, but he's yet to sign an extension.

Real Madrid are monitoring the situation with interest and could attempt to prise him away this summer. Speaking after the weekend’s win (as quoted by L'Equipe), the 24-year-old confirmed that he will not leave the club this year.

“I’m here to talk about the trophy; what happens elsewhere is none of my business. I said that next year I will play at PSG, I still have a year of contract, I will honor my contract,” said Mbappe.

Los Blancos, though, could sign the player for free in the summer of 2024.

Pep Guardiola in touch with Neymar

Neymar’s future is up in the air.

Pep Guardiola has been in touch with Neymar to enquire about his next move, according to L’Equipe via Caught Offside.

The Brazilian forward’s time at PSG could come to an end this summer. Neymar has been an enigma during his time at the Parc des Princes and has divided opinion among fans. The 31-year-old is looking to cut short his stay with the Ligue 1 champions and move on to greener pastures this year.

The Parisians are also eager to move him on as they look forward to a summer of rebuild. There are no clear favourites for Neymar, but there have been reports of interest from the Premier League.

Chelsea and Manchester United are among the clubs linked with the player. It now appears that Guardiola is also keeping a close eye on the situation. However, the report also adds that a move to Manchester City is unlikely this summer for Neymar.

