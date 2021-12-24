PSG turn down proposed swap deal from Juventus for first-team star – Reports 

Mauro Icardi's rumored move to Juventus could be off after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) rejected a potential swap deal involving Arthur.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri offered to sign Icardi on loan with Arthur going the opposite direction.

However, PSG's sporting director Leonardo Araujo has set an ultimatum that the Argentine is only available for loan if an eventual permanent move is made obligatory.

But the Serie A giants are reluctant to offer a long-term deal to the player who's going on 29 next February.

That was Leonardo's stance last summer too and he made it clear that any club wishing to sign Icardi would have to commit to transfer or take him on loan with a compulsory purchase option.

Icardi is the only out-and-out striker in the PSG squad and sending him on loan wouldn't be a wise move.

The club's uncompromising stance has led to Juventus rumors cooling off lately. It's now unlikely that Icardi will leave Paris during the winter transfer window.

Juventus must go all in for a quality player like Icardi before PSG find a better deal

Icardi may be 29 in a few weeks but he remains a viable option for a top side like Juventus.

Since joining PSG from Inter Milan in 2019, the Argentine striker has scored 38 goals and registered 10 assists in 82 games, averaging a goal-contribution in every other game.

The striker has also popped up with two stoppage-time winners for the Parisians in Ligue 1 this season. The most recent one came in their 1-1 draw with 19th-placed Lorient to save them from an embarrassing defeat.

He would be a fine addition to Juventus, who've scored only 27 goals in 19 Serie A games so far this season.

Alvaro Morata has been inconsistent since making a prolific return to Turin last season, while Paulo Dybala is highly injury-prone. In fact, the Juventus forward has already suffered four different muscular injuries this season.

The void left by Cristiano Ronaldo's departure has been too big for the side to fill. While Icardi is no Ronaldo, he could surely ease some of the attacking malaise with his goalscoring prowess.

