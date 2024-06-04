PSG unhappy with Kylian Mbappe's recent comments about the club, claim he is 'showing no class' : Reports

PSG have angrily hit back at Kylian Mbappe over claims he made regarding his final season at the Parc des Princes. Real Madrid confirmed the France captain's capture yesterday and the free transfer will be finalized in July.

A source for the Ligue 1 giants told AFP News Agency:

"Mbappe has absolutely no class. Nasser Al-Khelaifi has never made any squad decisions, even Luis Enrique said it, but Mbappe says something and everyone takes it as the truth."

Kylian Mbappe, 25, made several digs at PSG's hierarchy when speaking today (June 4) at a France national team press conference. He said (via The Guardian):

Trending

"They (PSG) made me understand that I wouldn’t play, they told me to my face, they told me violently. Luis Enrique and Luis Campos saved me. I wouldn’t have set foot on the pitch again without them."

Expand Tweet

Mbappe sat out the majority of the Parisians' pre-season after he refused to extend his contract. He previously signed a two-year deal with the option of a further year.

The former AS Monaco attacker held a frosty relationship with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi at the end of his spell. The Qatari businessman was adamant the club's all-time top scorer wouldn't leave for free.

Al-Khelaifi said in July 2023 (via Football Talk):

"We do not want him to leave for free in 2024. Our position is clear. If Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract."

Kylian Mbappe has instead headed off for free to Real Madrid without a loyalty bonus. His 2022 contract included a loyalty bonus worth around €80 million each year. The two parties agreed he wouldn't take it if he were to depart this summer, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Kylian Mbappe and Nasser Al-Khelaifi reportedly got into a screaming fight before his last PSG home game

Nasser Al-Khelaifi was reportedly furious with Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe and Al-Khelaifi reportedly clashed at the Parc des Princes before PSG suffered a shock 3-1 home loss to Toulouse (May 12). Luis Enrique's side already had the Ligue 1 title in the bag.

The French striker played his final home game but was embroiled in a screaming fight with Al-Khelaifi beforehand. He announced his departure through a video released on X but didn't mention the club's president.

Expand Tweet

This infuriated Al-Khelaifi, who was behind Mbappe's capture from Monaco in July 2018 for €180 million. The pair's argument was a bitter end to the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's historic spell at the Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe leaves the Parisians as their top scorer with 256 goals and 108 assists in 308 games. He won 16 major trophies, including seven Ligue 1 titles.