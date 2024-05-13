Kylian Mbappe and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi embroiled in screaming fight at the Parc des Princes: Reports

Kylian Mbappe and Nasser Al-Khelaifi reportedly got into a furious bust-up ahead of PSG's final home game of the season on Sunday (May 12). The France captain announced he was leaving the Parisians with a video released on his social media platforms.

French outlet Le Parisien reports that Al-Khelaifi took umbrage with this video because he wasn't mentioned. The PSG president asked Mbappe why he wasn't mentioned in the farewell video, leading to screaming between the pair.

Al-Khelaifi was behind the 25-year-old's capture from AS Monaco for €180 million in July 2018. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner became a hero at the Parc des Princes, the club's all-time top scorer with 256 goals and 108 assists in 307 games.

The pair's relationship hasn't always been amicable due to Kylian Mbappe being constantly linked with a departure. He was banished from Luis Enrique's squad during pre-season after turning down a contract extension.

Al-Khelaifi made it clear during that period that he didn't want to lose 'the best player in the world' (via Reuters):

"My position is very clear. I don't want to repeat it every time: if Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract. We don't want to lose the best player in the world for free, we can't do that."

Mbappe and Al-Khelaifi put their issues aside and he was reinstated into the first team where he helped PSG to another Ligue 1 title. He bagged 44 goals and 10 assists in 47 games across competitions.

What did Kylian Mbappe say in his PSG farewell video?

Kylian Mbappe said his goodbyes to the Parisians through a video.

Kylian Mbappe expressed pride in having represented PSG for six years and dubbed the capital club one of the world's greatest. He said:

"It's a lot of emotions, many years where I had the chance and the great honour to be a member of the biggest French club, one of the best in the world."

The Frenchman said that his time at the Parc des Princes has helped him grow as a person and a player. This much is true as he arrived as a teenager looking to light up European football and leaves as perhaps the greatest attacker in world football.

Mbappe stressed that he's eager for a new adventure and that is set to occur at Real Madrid. The 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner has reportedly agreed on a five-year contract with the La Liga giants.