PSG willing to make whopping €90m bid to sign Arsenal midfield target: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly willing to make a whopping €90 million bid to sign Arsenal target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio.

The Serbian midfielder has been in scintillating form this season, scoring six goals and providing eight assists in 28 games across competitions for Maurizio Sarri's team. His ability to contribute both offensively and defensively has been on display.

🦅 Sergej Milinković-Savić, one of Serie A's hottest talents: huge goal in yesterday's match vs Milan. 8 assists + 4 goals in 18 league matches. Top player.

As per Fichajes.net, Luis Campos, PSG's sporting director, is keen on securing Milinkovic-Savic's services and is willing to make an irresistible offer to the Italian club.

PSG have made several big-name signings in recent transfer windows. They have brought in players like Carlos Soler, Vitinha, and Fabian Ruiz to bolster their midfield.

Juventus, Arsenal, Manchester United, and PSG are said to be in the race to sign the highly rated Serbia international. However, the Parisians' generous offer and star-studded squad could tempt the 27-year-old.

Milinkovic-Savic is widely regarded as one of the best central midfielders in Europe. He could provide the Ligue 1 giants with a creative spark and an extra dimension in the middle of the park. His physicality and aerial prowess would also add another layer to the club's attack and help them compete on multiple fronts.

PSG have been dominant in Ligue 1 for several years now and adding Milinkovic-Savic would only strengthen their grip on the French league. They are also keen on winning the UEFA Champions League, and the Serbian's experience and quality could help them achieve that goal.

Arsenal have also been linked with the midfielder, and it remains to be seen if they will make a move for him.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in pole position to sign Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic despite huge PSG offer

The talented midfielder from Lazio, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, is rumored to be on the verge of signing with the current Premier League leaders, Arsenal, as per The Sun.

Arsenal close in on cut price Milinkovic-Savic deal as he decides to leave Lazio

Despite a relatively quiet transfer window for the Serbian, he is expected to be on the move in the near future as he enters the final year of his contract. Lazio president Claudio Lotito has been vocal about not wanting to risk losing Milinkovic-Savic on a free transfer. He is waiting for a suitable offer to be made by an interested club.

According to reports from Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, recent discussions between Milinkovic-Savic's agent, Mateja Kezman, and Lotito have not yielded any results. Instead, the conversation seemed to reinforce the possibility of an exit. The midfielder does not want to continue negotiations with the club, as he wants to take on a new challenge.

ARSENAL @tomgunner14



Milinkovic-Savic has now decided he wants to leave Lazio and Arsenal are his preferred destination, according to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness

It remains to be seen which club will win the race to sign the talented midfielder this summer.

