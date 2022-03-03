PSG willing to offer €35 million to sign Robert Lewandowski ahead of Real Madrid this summer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly targeting Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. They are set to bid €35 million to move ahead of Real Madrid in the race for the forward.

Lewandowski, 33, is one of the top performing strikers in world football and has 28 goals in 24 Bundesliga appearances this season. His potential availability has alerted both PSG and Real Madrid.

El Nacional reports that PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is looking to fend off Madrid's pursuit of Lewandowski.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Lewandowski on potential interest from PSG in the summer: "I'm still under contract at FC Bayern until 2023. I'm not thinking about that yet" [ @telefoot_TF1 Lewandowski on potential interest from PSG in the summer: "I'm still under contract at FC Bayern until 2023. I'm not thinking about that yet" [@telefoot_TF1] https://t.co/K1EqshfviT

The Pole's contract at the Allianz Arena expires in June of next year and the Sheikh has prioritized his signing ahead of a huge summer.

PSG have a huge potential departure of their own to deal with. Kylian Mbappe's future at the club has been under intense speculation ever since the French striker declined a new deal with the side last summer.

Mbappe, 23, has been a revelation at Paris Saint-Germain over recent years and has 156 goals in 205 games for the Ligue 1 side.

He is reportedly keen on a move to Real Madrid. They may well end their interest in Lewandowski should Mbappe indeed make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid president Florentino Perez is a huge admirer of the France international. Both Los Blancos and the Paris side are locked in a huge battle over the forward.

Lewandowki's domino effect for Real Madrid and PSG

Both Benzema (left) and Mbappe (right) could be set for moves.

Lewandowski's proposed move to the Parc des Princes could bring about a huge transfer war between a number of top European clubs.

As mentioned, Mbappe is being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and so Lewandowski could come in as the Frenchman's replacement.

Karim Benzema's future at Real Madrid is uncertain, with reports suggesting PSG could look to target the forward. This could be more likely with Zinedine Zidane potentially taking over from Mauricio Pochettino as a manager at the end of the season.

Benzema, 34, has had a fantastic career at Madrid where he has 305 goals in 590 appearances since joining from Lyon in 2009.

laksh gupta @LakshCity i m imagining lewa and mbappe to real by the year end and also benzema to psg and haaland to city and salah to barca as reds might not want to pay him that much i m imagining lewa and mbappe to real by the year end and also benzema to psg and haaland to city and salah to barca as reds might not want to pay him that much

Madrid are also highly interested in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The Norweigan is set to be part of a huge tug of war between Barcelona, Madrid and current Premier League leaders Manchester City.

However, Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the forward, who has scored 80 goals in 79 appearances for Dortmund.

Haaland is viewed as the perfect replacement for Lewandowski should the Polish international depart.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



Bayern’s Oliver Kahn met with Raiola to ask for Ryan Gravenberch.



More: Not only Barcelona. Also Manchester City director Txiki Begiristain had a meeting with Mino Raiola in February for Erling Haaland, while Real Madrid are still pushing.Bayern’s Oliver Kahn met with Raiola to ask for Ryan Gravenberch.More: youtu.be/0TaTvqBPtRI Not only Barcelona. Also Manchester City director Txiki Begiristain had a meeting with Mino Raiola in February for Erling Haaland, while Real Madrid are still pushing. 🔵 #MCFCBayern’s Oliver Kahn met with Raiola to ask for Ryan Gravenberch.📲 More: youtu.be/0TaTvqBPtRI

A huge summer of transfers beckons for some of Europe's top heavyweights.

Edited by Aditya Singh