“Put some respect on his name” - Fans mesmerized by ‘crazy performance’ from Italy star in 2-1 Euro 2024 win vs Albania

Fans were highly impressed with Federico Chiesa's performance in Italy's clash against Albania in Euro 2024. The match ended in a 2-1 win for the defending champions at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, June 15.

Albania opened their scoring through Nedim Bajrami just 23 seconds into the match. However, the lead did not last long as Alessandro Bastoni netted the equalizer in the 11th minute. Italy then took the lead five minutes later when Nicolo Barella found the back of the net.

Fans took to social media to praise Federico Chiesa's gameplay against Albania. The 26-year-old forward was named Player of the Match as he displayed some excellent dribbling skills.

Here is a collection of their posts on X:

"People need to put some respect on his name, different class"

"I’m convinced federico chiesa goes off the radar purposely and turns up during international tournaments. What a baller!"

"He just needs a good coach. He’s class even after that ACL., chimed in another fan.

"Big player"

"MY WINGER"

"When in form and mentally there he's unstoppable.. Great game"

"Crazy performance tonight 🔥"

Italy will next face Spain in Euro 2024 at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen on Thursday, June 20.

Jose Mourinho doesn't see Italy winning Euro 2024

Newly appointed Fenerbahce head coach Jose Mourinho feels Italy are not among the title contenders at the Euro 2024. The Portuguese manager doesn't believe the defending champions will be European champions.

While giving out his predictions for the tournament, Mourinho said (via RTP Sport):

"I am convinced that practically everyone thinks like me. Portugal, England, and France, followed by Germany and Spain. But Italy as European champions? I don't believe that."

"Why can't Italy defend their European title? I don't think they have enough talent to win the tournament, they won the last European Championship, but I don't think they'll do it again," added the former Manchester United manager.

Italy have won the European Championship twice, first in 1968 and then in 2021.