"Quits elite football at 35, three years earlier than Ronaldo" - Piers Morgan aims dig at Lionel Messi amid rumors of Inter Miami agreement

Lionel Messi's impending move to Inter Miami has been slammed by Piers Morgan with the British broadcaster comparing it to Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr.

The 35-year-old looks set to move to DRV PNK Stadium when his contract with PSG expires at the end of this month. The Argentine icon has been linked with Miami, Barcelona, and Al Hilal.

Reports claim that Messi has chosen the Herons as his next club and will become the latest household name to arrive in the MLS. It will be the first time the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner steps outside of Europe in his club career since beginning at boyhood Argentinian club Newell's Old Boys.

However, Lionel Messi's anticipated move to Miami has been criticized by Morgan. He has claimed that he is not getting the same negative reaction Ronaldo did when joining Al Nassr, tweeting:

"So, Messi quits elite football at 35, three years earlier than Ronaldo. Presumably, we'll now read/hear all the same scathing, mocking pieces by sportswriters/pundits that they wrote/said about Cristiano - right? (Spoiler alert: we won't.)"

Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, headed to the Saudi Pro League in January, joining Al-Alami on a two-year deal worth a reported €200 million per year. The Portuguese icon has impressed with 14 goals in 19 games across competitions.

However, when Ronaldo moved to Mrsool Park, many were taking aim at that move as the legendary striker moved to a league still growing in prominence. The Real Madrid icon has helped put Saudi football on the map and Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante are set to follow him to the Middle Eastern league this summer.

Both the Saudi Pro League and MLS are not held in high regard by fans due to their status compared to Europe's top leagues. Hence, Morgan feels criticism that was aimed at Ronaldo should be also targeted at Messi.

Lionel Messi did want to return to Barcelona with his father Jorge confirming this. However, the Catalan giants' financial issues have seemingly scuppered the operation and he now looks set to become an Inter Miami player.

The Argentine will follow in the footsteps of the likes of David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. They are just four of the household names that moved to the MLS in the latter stages of their careers.

Ronaldo talked up Lionel Messi's potential arrival in the Saudi Pro League before he opted to join Inter Miami

The Al Nassr captain seemed to want Lionel Messi to join him in Saudi.

Lionel Messi was reportedly offered an astronomical €500 million per year deal to join Saudi giants Al Hilal this summer. Al-Za'eem were eager to make the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner the latest blockbuster name to arrive in the Middle East and were willing to make him the highest-paid player in history.

That offer trumps the €200 million his longtime rival Ronaldo earns at Al Nassr. The Portuguese icon is the world's highest-paid player following his move to Mrsool Park in January.

Ronaldo was asked about potentially being joined by household names such as Messi in the Saudi Pro League. He responded (via Arab News):

“If they are coming, big players and big names, young players, old players, they are very welcome because if that happens, the league will improve a little bit.”

The legendary duo have a storied rivalry that has dominated European football for the past two decades. The duo clashed in the El Clasico at Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively. However, it appears that rivalry will not be reignited in Saudi.

