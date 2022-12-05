"He's dealing with a family matter" - Gareth Southgate hints England star's World Cup is over amid reports that burglars broke into his home

England manager Gareth Southgate hinted that Chelsea star Raheem Sterling might not be involved at the 2022 FIFA World Cup anymore due to a family matter.

Sterling scored for the Three Lions on the opening matchday. However, he wasn't a part of the side that faced Senegal in the Round of 16.

Southgate refused to assure that the former Manchester City and Liverpool attacker will be returning to join the side. Speaking to ITV ahead of the game against Senegal, Southgate said:

"He is dealing with a family matter, I had quite a bit of time with him this morning but now I have had to pass him on to other people to help him with that. He is going to have to deal with that matter and then we will take it from there."

According to BBC, Raheem Sterling's house was broken in by burglars while his family was in.

Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka started alongside Harry Kane during the 3-0 win over Senegal. Kane and Saka got on the scoresheet, scoring England's second and third goals of the game, respectively.

Foden, meanwhile, was the provider on both occasions. With Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish also on the bench, the Three Lions shouldn't be deficient in the attack.

Sterling is not the first Three Lions' star to return home from the World Cup before the culmination of the team's journey. Arsenal defender Ben White is also no longer a part of the squad. The FA released a statement about the English defender, saying:

"Ben White has left England’s training base in Al Wakrah and returned home for personal reasons. The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament. We ask that the player’s privacy is respected at this moment in time."

England faces France next at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

England vs France in the quarter-final of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

England are set for their toughest test in the tournament yet as they are set to take on defending world champions France in their next game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 .

The quarter-final clash will take place on November 11. Deschamps' side are keen to defend their status as world champions. Meanwhile, Southgate's bunch are looking to finally bring the World Cup back home.

Only one winner will prevail when the two titans of European and world football clash in the last eight.

